Andrews Federal Community Development Manager Stanley Koussis (left), and Henson Ridge Branch Manager, Jasmine Lyle (right) with DC Attorney General Karl Racine (center).

Andrews Federal Credit Union’s Jasmine Lyle, Henson Ridge Branch Manager, recently served as a panelist for DC Attorney General Karl Racine’s Financial Literacy Panel. Other panelists included: Michelle Hammonds, Bank on DC Program, DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking, Cherelle Hood-Silue, Financial Well-Being Coach, Operations Hope, and Stephen C. Taylor, Commissioner Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking.

The event, held at Petey Greene UPO Community Center in Ward 8, featured financial experts from the DC government, the private sector, and non-profit organizations who shared advice on how to understand your finances, avoid financial scams and pitfalls, and protect your money.

“This was a wonderful opportunity to meet with local residents and answer many of their questions of how to build their financial wellness,” said Lyle. “Financial literacy is essential to helping individuals understand and manage their financial matters on their own.”

