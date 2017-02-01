Windward Announces New General Manager

"His deep sense of commitment to executing on the vision of the company will be key as we continue to expand."

Windward Consulting Group, a global consultancy that solves complex management challenges of global data center and network operations by delivering high-impact solutions that tightly align with strategic business needs, announced the promotion of Mafa Amr as its new General Manager. Mr. Amr is now responsible for revenue generation, sales opportunities, overall profit and loss, and recruiting across all three company business units.

“We are very pleased to announce this appointment,” said Sean McDermott, Founder and CEO of Windward. “For the past 15 years Mafa has played a key role in Windward’s success. His deep sense of commitment to executing on the vision of the company will be key as we continue to expand into other areas and align our core competencies with the needs of our federal, enterprise, financial services, and service provider clients.”

Mr. Amr started as an account manager, then was promoted to Director of Strategic Alliances, Vice President of Sales, and most recently as the Managing Director of the Service Providers Business Unit, responsible for sales and delivery efforts within the communications and media client verticals. Prior to Windward, Mafa held management positions at Nexius Solutions, Booze Allen Hamilton, and Predictive Systems.

“Over the last 25 years, technology has changed the way of life completely. Before we even get out of bed, most of us reach for our phones to browse social media feeds, check our email, and view latest news headlines. This behavior has been transformational and given IT a seat at the table as organizations are coming together to deliver services back to the customer,” said Mafa Amr. “I’m looking forward to leading important conversations around data analytics, automation, DevOps, customer experience, and end-to-end application management with our clients. Windward has a stellar reputation and solid track record of helping our customers leverage their IT investments to solve their complex problems and keeping them relevant into today’s competitive landscape. I’m excited to expand our focus, especially around some of the disruptive technologies in the market today.”

About Windward Consulting Group

Windward Consulting Group was founded in 1997, and has a proven set of technology-independent solutions focused on three core disciplines: Service Management, Service Deployment, and Operations Management. The Windward team of experts collaborates across all three disciplines and dozens of different technologies to understand the unique needs of every customer and delivers the most productive and cost-effective solutions possible to federal and commercial clients. Since its inception, Windward Consulting Group has supported over 500 clients around the globe with more than 3,000 projects. For more information, visit http://www.windward.com.