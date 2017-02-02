I'm honored that Advanced Biofuels USA continues to be recognized as part of this group for the work of this all-volunteer organization

Readers and editors of the international online publication, Biofuels Digest, for the seventh consecutive year, recognized Advanced Biofuels USA executive director Joanne Ivancic as one of the Top 100 People in the Advanced Bioeconomy.

“Lately, it seems that attention to the work being done to achieve a truly renewable sustainable energy future has waned. Biofuels Digest, 'the world's most-widely read biofuels daily' keeps its eye on those persevering toward this goal. I'm honored that Advanced Biofuels USA continues to be recognized as part of this group for the work of this all-volunteer organization,” said Ivancic. “It acknowledges the work done by all the volunteers who comprise the organization.”

"It is because of the innovation, vision, investment and dedication of the people on this list that the US and other countries around the world are steps closer to using the world's limited resources more efficiently and effectively," noted Ivancic. "The work they are doing converts waste to fuels and products; improves agricultural practices and products for the benefit of fuels, fibers, feeds, food and more; and keeps sustainability at the forefront of considerations of progress. I'm so glad that the readers and editors of Biofuels Digest continue to recognize their achievements."

Advanced Biofuels USA, a nonprofit educational organization, advocates for the adoption of advanced biofuels as an energy security, economic development, military flexibility and climate change mitigation solution. Technology neutral and feedstock agnostic, the organization helps clarify details of controversial issues, provides information about job opportunities, helps teachers and students prepare educational materials in science, math and social lessons related to energy security, economic development and environmental sustainability challenges. The website, http://www.AdvancedBiofuelsUSA.org, serves a world-wide audience as a free library of more than 15,000 posts with information helping investors, researchers, producers, legislators, opinion-leaders and consumers understand “from seed to wheel” biofuels and related biomaterials.

For more information about Advanced Biofuels USA, see http://www.AdvancedBiofuelsUSA.org For more about the Top 100 in Bioenergy, see http://www.biofuelsdigest.com/bdigest/2016/01/31/the-top-100-people-in-the-advanced-bioeconomy-2016/

