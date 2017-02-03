Atlanta, Georgia (PRWEB) February 03, 2017
The 150+ senior travel executive meeting will discuss how travel brands can effectively and efficiently use data to drive all aspects of their business forward including customer engagement, product development and of course profits and sales.
Some of the confirmed attendees at the event include:
- Chief Data Officer at Accor Hotels
- Director of Database Marketing & Analytics at IHG
- VP of Revenue Analysis at Hilton Worldwide
- Director of RM, Talent & Education at FRHI Hotels & Resorts
- Business Intelligence Manager at Travelport
- WW Lead Customer Intelligence at IBM
- VP of Revenue at Pacifica Hotels
- Senior Manager, Travel Analytics at Aimia
- VP Advanced Analytics at Wyndham Destination Network
- President & CEO at HeBS Digital
Some of the agenda topics being covered over the two days include:
- Keynote: Developing Analytics Strategies that will give you a 360-Degree view of your Customer
- Keynote: Make the Data Savvy communicate like Churchill, Jobs and Elon Musk - Soft Skills that turn Analytics into Actionable Data and Strategy
- Keynote: Data Partnerships and Tech Innovation that will Change Travel Business Forever and Protect you in Uncertain Times
- Keynote: Strategic Partnerships, APIs and Putting a Value on Insight Sharing - What Next for Travel Analytics?
- Using data to make better decisions in an environment full of economic uncertainty, political upheaval & global threats
- How to Harness New Talent and Improve Existing Analytics Skillsets
- Ways to tackle the Attribution Question and Pinpoint the best Metrics for Marketing Success
- Champion Visualization to Read and Act upon your Data Insight
- How to maintain High Revenues and Profitability when Supply outstrips Demand
- How to Fight the User-Engagement Crisis with Robust Omni-Channel Marketing
For a full list of attendees, please visit http://events.eyefortravel.com/smart-travel-data-summit-north-america/attendees.php
For questions about attending, please get in touch directly with Nikhil Vijayan
Nikhil Vijayan
Head of Content & Digital
EyeforTravel
nikhil(at)eyefortravel(dot)com