Richard A. Norden, MD FACS of Norden Laser Eye Associates has always been ahead of the curve by using the latest technology in laser vision correction to treat his patients. He was the first doctor in Northern New Jersey to perform LASIK, and he trademarked Custom LASIK. Now his practice will be the first in Bergen County, New Jersey to use Raindrop Near Vision Inlay, a state-of-the-art ten minute procedure designed to significantly reduce or eliminate the need for reading glasses.

“Raindrop Near Vision Inlay is a safe and effective long-term laser vision refractive procedure that has shown fantastic results,” Richard Norden, MD said. “Two years after patients received the [Raindrop Near Vision Inlay] procedure, 98% of patients had 20/40 or better vision at a near distance. More importantly, patients can resume their regular activities such as driving and reading the next day after Raindrop Near Vision Inlay.”

Raindrop Near Vision Inlay is a small, transparent disc that’s made up of eighty percent water and similar materials to a soft contact lens. It is placed just below the surface of the eye and is designed to help reshape the front of the eye to allow patients to see up close again.

Richard A. Norden, MD is a cornea specialist and award-winning ophthalmologist. He’s won the Doctor’s Choice Award in 2015 and 2016, which requires a doctor to be nominated with reviews and ratings by other physicians and peers. He has been performing LASIK surgery for more than two decades. Throughout his career he’s performed LASIK on over 30,000 patients.

For more information about Raindrop Near Vision Inlay, you can visit this website (https://revisionoptics.showpad.com/share/BThFIlIj48nsKxUsGAan). You can learn more about Richard A. Norden, MD and Norden Laser Eye Associates at 1144 E Ridgewood Ave in Ridgewood, NJ by viewing their website (http://www.nordenlasik.com/about/).

About Norden Laser Eye Associates

Norden Laser Eye Associates was founded by Richard A. Norden, MD, who has over 30 years of experience in vision correction, over 20 years of experience in performing LASIK and is one of the leading LASIK surgeons in the country. Based in Ridgewood, NJ, Norden Laser Eye Associates offers LASIK, Custom LASIK, LASIK Monovision to get rid of reading glasses, and other eye procedures. He is the National 2015 and 2016 Doctor’s Choice Award winner in ophthalmology.

About GWP Inc.

GWP Inc., founded in 1991, is a full-service advertising agency in the heart of Montclair, NJ. And is known as “the best kept secret” amongst our clients, with a focus in Rebranding, Rebuilding and Revitalizing businesses. Among our in-house capabilities, are online and traditional media planning and buying, video production, online marketing, TV, radio and print creative and production. GWP is a boutique agency with five divisions, delivering strategically sound, creatively crafted, targeted campaigns. For more information about GWP Inc., visit their website at http://gwpinc.com/ or call 973-746-0500.