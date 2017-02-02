With this acquisition, PowerSchool is able to provide a comprehensive, unified suite of applications delivering holistic and real-time analytics to impact student performance.

PowerSchool, the leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, today announced a significant incremental investment, furthering delivery of K-12’s most comprehensive technology platform. PowerSchool completed its acquisition of the SunGard K-12 business from FIS, a global leader in financial services technology. Through this acquisition, PowerSchool will provide significant value to the K-12 education community by combining cloud-based school finance, HR, and payroll solutions (ERP) with the industry’s leading student information system (SIS) and the Unified Classroom.

With the combination of SunGard K-12’s industry leading ERP into PowerSchool’s single platform, the Unified Classroom solution, school districts can now realize greater efficiencies and savings in their business and HR operations. By adding further capabilities in accounting, payroll and benefits administration, procurement, employee management, compliance and professional development to PowerSchool’s already comprehensive offering, school districts finally have an end-to-end, unified platform that will drive efficiency and productivity across all aspects of the district spend. These capabilities improve the productivity of K-12 schools and all constituents, administrators, teachers, and principals by giving them greater visibility and more control over staffing, finance, investments, compliance data, and processes.

Customers will realize improved value from PowerSchool’s platform, which greatly reduces the need for disparate, piecemeal applications. PowerSchool’s solutions enable educators to streamline school operations, enhance teaching and learning activities, and more effectively engage the student and parent community at home. Districts and schools will benefit from simplified deployment and higher adoption of technology that enhances teaching and learning in the classroom.

"We were thrilled to learn about this acquisition,” said Ami Fogle, Technology Specialist Business Services at Blue Springs School District in Missouri. “We have been using the SunGard K-12 business solution (ERP) since 1993 and have used the PowerSchool SIS since 2009. To know these two robust solutions will now work together will make running things at Blue Springs School District even more seamless."

“The success of improving student growth, empowering educators, and streamlining school operations hinges on technology applications working seamlessly together,” said Hardeep Gulati, PowerSchool CEO. “With this acquisition, PowerSchool is able to provide a comprehensive, unified suite of applications delivering holistic and real-time analytics to impact student performance, improve teacher effectiveness, provide insights into budgets, and optimize investments across all district initiatives.”

SunGard K-12 customers have PowerSchool’s commitment to ongoing development, innovation, support, and service of SunGard K-12’s products including the eSchoolPLUS SIS. Customers will have continuity and significant value over time from improved innovation, support, and services delivered by the combined organization. Additionally, SunGard K-12 customers will have the option of adopting new technologies from PowerSchool, such as online registration and the Unified Classroom.

“SunGard K-12’s product offerings greatly complement PowerSchool’s extensive suite of technology solutions,” said Frank Lavelle, SunGard K-12 President & CEO. “Joining forces enhances the value and innovation offered to schools and districts of all sizes to better meet the financial, administrative, and technology needs of 21st century school districts.”

PowerSchool is investing to improve the K-12 education experience with the industry’s most comprehensive solution. With this addition of a strong ERP solution, school district administrators will be able to benefit from a seamless experience of staff onboarding and teacher schedule management, to improve overall finance, HR and payroll requirements for the entire district. This ERP solution, joining PowerSchool’s LMS, Assessment and Analytics, SIS’s, and Gradebook applications, completes an already formidable lineup of cloud-based technologies ideal for schools and districts of all sizes. To learn more, please attend this upcoming webinar: Overview of SunGard K-12 Acquisition.

About PowerSchool Group LLC

PowerSchool is the #1 leading education technology platform for K-12, serving more than 32 million students, 65 million parents, and nearly 100 million users in over 70 countries around the world. We provide the industry’s first Unified Classroom experience with best-in-class, secure, and compliant online solutions, including registration and school choice, student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment, analytics, and special education management. We empower teachers and drive student growth through innovative digital classroom capabilities, and we engage families through real-time communications across any device. Visit http://www.powerschool.com to learn more.

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, consulting, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 55,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit http://www.fisglobal.com.