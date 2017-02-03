CIO Source Celebrates Eighth Anniversary

This month marks the eighth anniversary of CIO Source, an IT Strategy and Leadership consulting firm of senior architects, program managers, and executives. Started in the challenging economic market of 2009, CIO Source has exceeded the expectations of company Founder and President, Greg Sparks. “This has been an amazing eight years,” reported Sparks. “The CIO Source team has grown significantly, and the team has been blessed with some amazing clients.”

Over the past eight years, CIO Source has developed a solid consulting practice around performing IT Assessments, developing Strategic Roadmaps, implementing strategic projects, and providing interim leadership. Typical clients are mid-market or large organizations which need to transform their IT capabilities and business systems to be in line with business needs. Merger and Acquisition (M&A) clients also benefit from CIO Source’s Assessment and Strategic Roadmap services.

Building on its strong consulting practice foundation, CIO Source recently added new services for Business Strategy development and IT Service Management. "These new services complement our existing practice nicely, emphasizing the company's focus to add business value to our clients," said Sparks.

