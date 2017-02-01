Hobsons, the leading provider of college and career readiness, enrollment management, and student success solutions, today announced the acquisition of RepVisits, a service that connects high school counselors with college admissions representatives, making it easier for high schools of all sizes to attract on-site visits from colleges and universities.

College representative visits to high schools play an important role in the college search and admissions process, giving students and families high quality exposure to college opportunities, and college admissions officers the opportunity to meet students of all backgrounds. Yet, when it comes to scheduling visits, it can be difficult for admissions officers to identify and connect with schools. Meanwhile, high school counselors are often serving high numbers of students, leaving little time to establish new relationships with colleges and universities. Finally, the logistics of scheduling visits are cumbersome, including many emails or calls and frequent rescheduling.

RepVisits, developed by high school counselor Erica White, will continue to be accessed at Repvisits.com for the next few months. Later this year, it will be integrated into Hobsons’ college and career readiness platform Naviance, and will be available to Naviance users at no additional cost. Currently, Naviance is used by counselors, students, and families at more than 10,000 schools and districts in the United States and around the world to make informed post-secondary decisions and envision a range of college possibilities.

“The acquisition of RepVisits reflects our mission to help students find the right-fit postsecondary options,” said Amy Reitz, Hobsons Principal Product Manager for Matching Solutions. “We believe this is an important way to bridge the communications gap between college admissions and high schools, ensuring that all students have access to the best information possible in their college search. We are excited to welcome Erica to the Hobsons team. She brings invaluable experience as both a counselor and an entrepreneur.”

White will join Hobsons’ matching solutions team, which develops innovative technologies to help students identify and pursue their best-fit educational opportunities that enable them to reach their education and life goals.

Today, RepVisits is used by more than 11,000 users at 1,600 high schools and more than 2,000 colleges and universities. The full integration of RepVisits into Naviance is expected to be complete later this year.

For more information, please visit: Hobsons.com

About Hobsons

Hobsons helps students identify their strengths, explore careers, create academic plans, match to best-fit educational opportunities, and reach their education and life goals. Through our solutions, we enable thousands of educational institutions to improve college and career planning, admissions and enrollment management, and student success and advising for millions of students around the globe. Hobsons works with more than 12,000 schools, colleges, and universities and serves more than 13 million students.