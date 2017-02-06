Golden Gate BPO Solutions, a global provider of customer management and business process outsourcing solutions, announced today that Jaime Weinsier has joined the leadership team as Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer.

With over 20 years of marketing experience, Ms. Weinsier brings a results-oriented marketing mindset to the Golden Gate BPO Solutions organization through her various positions in both agency and corporate environments. Her expertise is in developing and executing strategic direct-response marketing programs that create awareness and drive leads, customer acquisition, sales and revenues for companies.

Ms. Weinsier’s diverse background includes roles in public relations, traditional media planning and buying, partnership marketing, digital strategy, digital media planning and execution, paid search, SEO, content marketing, and marketing technology management. With a background in both digital and traditional marketing, her experience is extensive and dynamic.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Jaime join our leadership team as we continue on our mission to redefine outsourcing,” says Stephen Ferber, CEO & Managing Partner of Golden Gate BPO Solutions. “When evaluating our ambitious plans for 2017 and beyond, it became crystal clear we needed someone with Jaime’s credentials and depth of experience to take our overall marketing, communications, messaging and company to a whole new level. As CMO for Golden Gate BPO, I am confident she will not only be a tremendous asset to our company, but to our clients and business partners as well.”

Weinsier added, “I was really drawn to Golden Gate BPO and this role because of their innovative and consultative approach to providing world-class outsourcing and customer relationship management solutions. Golden Gate BPO’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to being a seamless extension of their clients’ businesses and organizational culture was a unique opportunity for me to bring my branding, relationship and direct-response marketing agency experience to the table, and I am excited to be a part of this team.”

Ms. Weinsier excels at tailoring ROI-focused marketing initiatives to drive growth and achieve business goals through efficient and scalable programs. She has worked directly with brands such as Turner Broadcasting System, The Home Depot, Hotels.com, Air Canada, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Harrah’s Hotels & Casinos, Travelzoo, Laser Spine Institute, Hoveround Mobility Scooters, ServiceMaster, Navy Federal Credit Union, Havertys Furniture, Floor & Décor, and IHG, among others.

Jaime graduated from the University of Florida’s school of Business Administration, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.

Founded in 2006, Golden Gate BPO Solutions provides multi-channel contact center management, customer engagement and business process outsourcing services. We offer a unique and effective call center outsourcing alternative that provides our clients with a high touch client-service provider relationship. Our outsourced call center alternative yields world-class customer care, technical support and sales along with the full spectrum of outsourcing functions required to serve clients’ customers. Our customer engagement centers are located in the United States, Dominican Republic, Belize, Jamaica, the Philippines and India, from which we offer multi-lingual voice, email, web chat, social media, back-office, online help desk and automated support.

Golden Gate BPO Solutions is ranked NO. 975 on Inc. magazine’s 35th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small businesses. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

###