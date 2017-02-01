Embedded HMI Test Automation

With the rise of modern user interfaces (HMIs) in the embedded industries, new methods to automate the GUI tests of embedded devices are required to develop and ship quality products. froglogic, the innovative firm behind the cross-platform and cross-technology GUI test automation tool Squish and the cross-platform code coverage analysis tool Squish Coco, delivers reliable and proven solutions for test automation for more than 13 years to well over 3000 customers world-wide.

Having anticipated the need for GUI test automation in the rapidly transforming embedded markets such as Automotive, Medical, Avionics, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer Devices, Household Appliances and Home Automation, froglogic has expanded its offerings to cover many of the HMI testing needs of embedded systems for several years now.

Many renowned companies including Bosch, Siemens, GE, FLIR, Prüftechnik and St. Judes Medical have already adopted Squish for Qt for the HMI test automation of their embedded Qt, QML and Qt Quick user interfaces as well as other editions of Squish to automate testing of connected companion Apps. This includes the use of Squish to automate testing of Car IVIs, medical devices, household devices and other specialized embedded devices. Many of these companies also employ Squish Coco to measure the code coverage of their tests to fulfill industry safety standards.

“There are two major trends in the embedded industries which directly impact test automation requirements: Firstly, to match the ease-of-use of smartphones and tablets, today’s embedded devices come with much more complex user interfaces, often written using Qt, which requires significantly more attention in the testing process. In addition, many embedded devices are connected through the cloud with companion Apps and web interfaces. This requires much more complex end-to-end tests to cover typical usage scenarios,” said Reginald Stadlbauer, froglogic’s CEO.

“With Squish’s ability to not only automate several applications running on different devices from a single test, but also to support GUI test automation of native Mobile, Desktop and Web applications in addition to Qt and QML, we deliver a comprehensive solution for these test automation challenges. This allows you to automate these complex HMI and system end-to-end tests assuring high quality standards while software release cycles are getting shorter,” froglogic’s CTO Harri Porten said.

With the further growth of Qt as a prime technology to develop the next generation of all kinds of embedded devices, the demand for froglogic’s Qt test automation and code coverage tools drastically increases. Therefore, froglogic has invested and will continue to invest into enhancing its products and services for the needs of automated embedded HMI testing.

Squish for Qt, which already supports Qt, QML and QtQuick GUI test automation on desktop, mobile and embedded systems such as embedded Linux, QNX, WinCE, Windows Embedded and Android, comes with full support for Behavior Driven Development, and features advanced visual verifications in addition to property verifications. In the coming versions, Squish for Qt will add support for the Qt IVI module and Functional Mockup Interfaces (FMI) to allow interacting with other embedded test and simulation tools. Further more GUI coverage analysis and new automated GUI style-guide compliance checks will be featured by Squish.

The code coverage tool Squish Coco, which already offers support for code coverage of C/C++ and C# applications on desktop as well as many embedded systems, will be enhanced with support for the MC/DC and MCC coverage levels to satisfy the strict requirements of industry safety standards like ISO 26262, as well as support for QML applications.

For more about specific features of Squish for Qt and Squish Coco for use with embedded systems, please visit Automated Testing of Embedded Qt HMIs.

