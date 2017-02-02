Traditions at Chesterfield is offering limited-time incentives on new home purchases. To learn more, call 609.424.0026. “Everyone interested in this magnificent community is encouraged to stop by to tour our decorated single-family and new townhome models,” said Edelman. “You have nothing to lose, but a lot to gain here at Traditions.”

For a limited time, buyers who come home at Traditions at Chesterfield, an award-winning community within the 500-acre Old York Village in Burlington County, can take advantage of money-saving incentives.

“Purchase a new single-family home at Traditions at Chesterfield and receive a free finished basement (on select lots) or purchase a new townhome and receive a free finished recreation room,” said Barry Edelman, Managing Partner for Traditions at Chesterfield. Buyers must use builder’s preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans. All contracts must be signed by February 15th, 2017 in order to take advantage of the promotion.

“Everyone interested in this magnificent community is encouraged to stop by to tour our decorated single-family and new townhome models,” said Edelman. “You have nothing to lose, but a lot to gain here at Traditions.”

The Single Family Classics collection and townhomes from the Carriage Collection have received a wonderful response, according to Edelman. “We quickly sold out of Phases I and II and are seeing the same enthusiasm towards Phases III and IV,” he said. “Recently unveiled Phase V home sites include east- and north-facing larger Village size lots, as well as side-entry Manor lots with room for a future pool. We also have quick move-in homes available.”

The Single Family Classics collection offers seven designs with three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, two-car attached garages and up to 3,549 sq. ft. of premium living space.

The Carriage Collection of townhomes features three home designs with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, recreation rooms, one- to two-car garages and up to 2,600 sq. ft. of living space. Homes in both collections have no homeowner association fees.

“Homeowners love our award-winning, neo-traditional designs and quaint neighborhood setting,” said Edelman. “Families have plenty of room to gather in spacious family rooms and living rooms, our tranquil setting is perfect for enjoying the outdoors and our refined designs feature world-class appointments.”

Traditions at Chesterfield is ideally located in Chesterfield, voted “#1 Best Place to Live in Burlington County” by Philadelphia Magazine. Situated within Old York Village, the community is within walking distance of parks, a playground, biking trails, open space and future retail.

The New Jersey Turnpike, I-295 and Hamilton Train Station are all easily accessible to Traditions at Chesterfield for commuting to Philadelphia or New York City. Residents will find entertainment at nearby Six Flags Great Adventure and Mercer County Park and shopping at the Jackson Outlets. A new elementary school is located adjacent to centralized recreation facilities, adding extra convenience for families with young children. “With the convenience of nearby shopping and entertainment and the serenity of guaranteed green space for years to come, it’s a wonderful place for families of all ages to call home,” said Edelman.

Pricing begins at $399,990 for Single Family Classics and $302,990 for the Carriage Collection. Interested homebuyers can visit the Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office, located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ. The Sales Office is open from 10am to 5pm daily. To take advantage of these limited-time incentives, schedule an appointment with an on-site sales consultant by calling 609.424.0026. For more information, visit http://www.traditionsatchesterfield.com.