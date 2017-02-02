Cianflone Scientific Names Rich Arrigoni to Manage Service Department

Cianflone has grown in excess of 45% over the last two years, which has created opportunities for both employees to assume more responsibilities and for additional support across the company.

Cianflone Scientific today announced that longtime Cianflone technician Rich Arrigoni was promoted to Service Department Manager. In his new role, Arrigoni will manage a team of technicians that provide quality service to customers who operate Cianflone’s portable WDXRF analyzers (portable x-ray spectrographs) and lab sampling equipment. These services include calibration and maintenance and rapid response to troubleshoot any equipment needs.

In his new duties, Arrigoni will manage personnel, parts inventory, budget, and scheduling; maintain a live customer service program that allows for automatic call up of customer activities; and uphold Cianflone’s quality management systems consistent with ISO 9001.

Cianflone President Doug Hart said: “Rich was the ideal choice for this role. He has in-depth experience working with our customers and years of training on our portable x-ray spectrographs and other equipment. His knowledge and hands-on capabilities help us meet the heightened demand for both new products and our growing service business.”

About Cianflone Scientifics

Founded in 1984, Cianflone Scientifics is an U.S. company and quality driven manufacturer of portable x-ray spectrographic “Portaspec” instrumentation (WDXRF analyzers) and laboratory sample preparation equipment. Its products provide precise on-site chemical analysis and coating thickness measurements across many industries such as automotive, mining, and petroleum. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania serving customers worldwide, supported by international distributors in Europe, Canada, Asia-Pacific, South America, and South Africa. Cianflone’s product line of testing instrumentation also includes Tensitron tension meters, transducers, and custom measuring instrumentation.