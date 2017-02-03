Professional advisors take an NSSA Social Security education class. (Oak Tree Communications Photo) Baby boomers are living longer and now face retirements that could last 30 to 40 years,” said Blair. “Maximizing Social Security income has become increasingly important for many people’s retirement portfolios so they don’t outlive their money.

National Social Security Advisors(NSSA) is ready for the Social Security questions clients ask their professional advisors. It is scheduling Social Security education seminars and webinars in 17 U.S. cities this year.

Baby boomers turn 65 years old at the rate of 10,000 a day, so there is great demand nationwide to learn about Social Security, said Marc Kiner, partner in Premier Social Security Consulting in Cincinnati, which teaches the NSSA courses. About 76 million Americans are classified as baby boomers.

Live classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the following cities: March 13- Dallas; March 15- Cincinnati; March 21- Daytona Beach, FL; April 21- Cleveland; April 28- San Diego; June 19- Atlanta; June 23- Cincinnati; June 29- Chicago; July 11- Charlotte, NC; July 21- Dallas; Aug. 23- St. Louis, Mo.; Aug. 25- Kansas City, Mo.; Aug. 29- Troy, Mich.; Sept. 15- Pittsburgh; Sept. 18- Cincinnati; Sept. 26- Cleveland; Oct. 6- Washington, D.C.; Oct. 31- Louisville, KY; Nov. 20- Orlando, FL; Dec. 4- Cincinnati.

Webinars will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 14; Feb. 20; March 29; April 14; May 26; June 15; July 27; Aug. 4; Sept. 12; Oct. 17; Oct. 27; Nov. 17; Dec. 1; and Dec. 15.

Kiner, a 35-year certified public accountant who sold his CPA firm to concentrate on Social Security education, and Jim Blair, a 35-year veteran of the Social Security Administration, joined forces seven years ago to help baby boomers understand and maximize their Social Security benefits.

Premier teaches the National Social Security Association’s NSSA® Advisor Social Security education courses to professional advisors across the nation and awards a certificate to advisors who take the course and pass an assessment. The National Social Security Association has certified more than 1,200 advisors since the program began in 2013.

NSSA Advisors in turn educate and advise their own clients on Social Security issues to help them maximize Social Security benefits.

“We’ve seen an increased demand for Social Security education since Congress enacted a new law in 2015 limiting claiming strategies,” said Kiner.

“Baby boomers are living longer and now face retirements that could last 30 to 40 years,” said Blair. “Maximizing Social Security income has become increasingly important for many people’s retirement portfolios so they don’t outlive their money. NSSA advisors are better educated about Social Security and equipped to help their clients make wise decisions about Social Security.”

A married couple can leave as much as $150,000 on the table in Social Security benefits by not accessing the program correctly based on their ages, health and life expectancy and not coordinating spousal benefits, said Kiner.

Premier Social Security Consulting offers NSSA Advisor education in three different ways: through live classroom instruction for $795; and via live webinars and on demand for $595. “Pure education” is also offered for $350, but does not include ongoing support or NSSA certification. Eight professional education credits (CPE) are available to advisors attending a live class.

For more information about the National Social Security Advisors certificate program, go to http://www.nationalsocialsecurityassociation.com or http://www.premiernssa.com or call Kiner at (513) 247-0526.

