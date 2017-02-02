The Year of the Brocock Bantam, a New Compact Air Rifle has Arrived

Brocock Bantam Guide The old saying that big things come in small packages could not be more true.

The Brocock Bantam

The forward thinking Brocock design teams' skill and engineering expertise has resulted in the new Brocock Bantam rifle. The Bantam Hi-Lite air rifles push the outer limits in the semi-bullpup platform. The clever addition and integration of a 480 cc carbon fiber air bottle increase the Bantams specifications with higher shot count and power levels. Accuracy and shot to shot consistency are beneficiaries from the large air supply. The new stock has impressive lines that welcome the bottle shape into the overall design. The stock is crafted by Italian masters with an attention to detail and comfortable shoot-ability. Select stock includes an adjustable cheek piece and butt pad for shooter flexibility. The new Bantam's quality Lothar-Walther barrel delivers down range accuracy for long range target shooting and pest control.

Many states are including air rifles in their legal method of take; with the Brocock Bantam representing a perfect choice for this growing market segment. The Bantam sports a baffled barrel system for quiet report, and all USA market guns include an additional permanently fitted sound moderator for further reduction of noise. Shooter inspired features include a foster quick change system with a "fat-finger-friendly" adapter, a side mounted pressure gauge, a ten shot magazine with single shot capability, a three-step power adjuster, an easy-use paddle safety and Brocock's two year warranty program. The new Bantam Hi-Lite sets the standard for the semi bullpup air rifle.

See more about the Brocock Bantam in The Ultimate Guide to the Bantam by Brocock Ltd.