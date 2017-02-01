International Fitness Company HYPOXI Teams up with ClubReady

Low-Impact Exercise - Targeted Weight Loss We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with a global brand like HYPOXI." - Brad Denton

HYPOXI, an International fitness and weight loss brand, announced today it has partnered with health club management company, ClubReady . The St. Louis based company is a leader in providing club management software and professional services for the health, fitness and personal training industry.

“Within the last year we opened two flagships studios in Arizona and announced franchise opportunities,” said Jeff Stokes, Vice President of HYPOXI USA. “With the dynamic growth at our studios and strong interest in franchise opportunities, we wanted to partner with a leading health club management system.”

HYPOXI is already a household name in Australia and across Europe, with a strong presence in more than 50 countries. The U.S. franchise expansion comes as Australia’s largest health and fitness organization, Fitness & Lifestyle Group, acquired HYPOXI USA as part of its growth strategy for the U.S. The HYPOXI-Method combines low-impact exercise, patented technology and nutrition coaching to help your body work smarter – not harder.

“To uniquely support HYPOXI franchisees, we required a comprehensive system that could effectively manage each step of the customer lifecycle from lead acquisition through customer retention,” said Mr. Stokes. “ClubReady fulfills this need and we know we are working with a best-in-class club management software!”

When asked about the new partnership, Brad Denton, President and Co-Founder of ClubReady shared, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with a global brand like HYPOXI. Exceeding all of HYPOXI’s business needs while they transform the fitness industry is a privilege for us. Our past 10 years of supporting wellness and fitness franchise systems ensures that HYPOXI and their customers have the best technology available to drive their success.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans will spend $40 billion on fitness and weight loss services this calendar year. As traditional exercise has its limits, the HYPOXI-Method presents a unique opportunity within the competitive fitness sector. The patented HYPOXI technology achieves targeted results, backed by scientific evidence to support the training method, as well as large scale trials that have been conducted to survey the effects of HYPOXI.

About HYPOXI

HYPOXI is the only training method that combines low-impact exercise with advanced vacuum and compression technology to help the body’s natural system burn stubborn fat and reduce cellulite in targeted areas. HYPOXI began with a revolutionary idea by Dr. Norbert Egger, an Austrian sports scientist who created the HYPOXI-Method, laying the foundation for an entirely new category of body shaping and weight loss. Launching into the European market in 1997, HYPOXI has since expanded its presence to more than 50 countries as a globally proven and trusted exercise and weight loss method. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and Sydney, Australia, HYPOXI USA is now part of Fitness & Lifestyle Group, Australia's industry-leading health and fitness organization. Owned by Quadrant Private Equity, Fitness & Lifestyle Group includes Goodlife Health Clubs, Fitness First Australia, Jetts, HYPOXI Australia and HYPOXI USA.

About ClubReady

ClubReady, founded in 2007 and headquartered in St Louis, MO, is the fitness industry's first true enterprise platform configurable to the needs of clubs small and large. ClubReady has grown, primarily through word of mouth, to support the world's leading the membership and studio brands like UFC GYM, 9Round, Club Pilates and hundreds of others with all aspects of their membership, sales, and business operations. ClubReady is a PCI level 1 certified business. For more information, please visit http://www.clubready.com.

For additional information please visit HypoxiBody.com.