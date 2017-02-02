IOFF

Buy your tickets now! The International Ocean Film Festival returns for its fourteenth year on March 9 – 12, 2017 at the Cowell Theater in Fort Mason Center in San Francisco. The premier destination for films that capture the beauty, power and mysteries of the ocean, the four-day film festival features 11 programs, showcasing 47 films from 12 countries, including eight filmmakers from across the Bay Area. Join ocean lovers from around the world who share your passion and love for our beautiful seas and marine life, and experience the most unique and inspiring independent ocean-related films of the year.

Festival goers have the opportunity to discuss current ocean events and issues in panel discussions throughout the festival with an array of filmmakers and local Bay Area ocean and marine experts. This is your chance to get tickets that meet your needs; all-access Festival Pass, individual Film Passes and all day Saturday and Sunday passes and individual programs.

“We are thrilled and honored to present the work of so many internationally acclaimed independent filmmakers from around the world, and to be able to share this impressive body of work with our audiences. The subject matter covers so many aspects of the ocean - its inhabitants, its coastal cultures, diverse conservation efforts, and how we as humans engage and interact with the ocean and become empowered to take action to protect it. It’s truly a unique ocean destination event,” says Executive Director, Ana Blanco.

The Festival kicks off with the Off the Reef Gala on Thursday, March 2nd at the Golden Gate Club in the Presidio. The Gala will honor its inaugural Ocean Champion Awardee, Kip Evans, Director of Expeditions for Mission Blue. The Gala showcases a sneak peek of the award-winning films to be presented at the festival and helps to raise funds for the festival’s Youth Education Programs designed to engage the next generation of ocean conservationists. The Gala evening includes a silent auction, live auction, and dancing to the tunes of “The Overcommitments.”



For more information and to purchase tickets to the festival and gala, please visit oceanfilmfest.org.



The 14th Annual IOFF is proudly sponsored by:

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - NOAA (http://www.noaa.gov) Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary (http://www.farallones.noaa.gov) Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary (http://www.cordellbank.noaa.gov)

Canada Consulate of San Francisco and Silicon Valley (http://www.international.gc.ca) Port of San Francisco (http://www.sfport.com) Schmidt Ocean Institute (http://www.schmidtocean.org) and exclusive hotel sponsor, Hotel Zephyr (http://www.hotelzephyrsf.com)

ABOUT THE SAN FRANCISCO OCEAN FILM FESTIVAL

The International Ocean Film Festival (IOFF) will launch into its 14th annual celebration of the world’s oceans on Thursday, March 2, 2017 with the Off the Reef Gala at the Golden Gate Club in the historic Presidio of San Francisco. The IOFF will dock at San Francisco’s Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center for four days of ocean-themed films and special events from March 9 – 12, 2017.

The IOFF is a non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire people to appreciate and care for the ocean by revealing its wonders through independent films. The IOFF began its legacy at the historic Dolphin Club, adjacent to Aquatic Park in San Francisco. Since screening its first film festival at Cowell Theater, the film festival continues to be the ocean destination event of the year. Widely regarded as the most prestigious film festival in the country dedicated solely to film topics focused on the ocean, the IOFF has featured key industry experts such as Jean Michel Cousteau, oceanographer Dr. Don Walsh and many other notable marine scientists.

