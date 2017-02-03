WordStream Relocates to New, Larger Office Space to Support Growth

Providing a space for team collaboration and growth is hugely important to us and we’re excited to have a new home for our planned aggressive growth.

WordStream, Inc., a provider of online advertising software and services, has relocated to a new office as of December 2016. The new space leases 1.5 floors (35,000 square feet) of 101 Huntington Avenue in Boston’s Back Bay.

After being named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing U.S. Private Companies for the fourth year in a row, WordStream surpassed 200 employees and faced tight accommodations in its previous space at 177 Huntington Avenue, occupying three floors and 24,000 square feet. WordStream has doubled its staff in the last few years and expects to add 50 additional positions in the next few quarters.

“After months of anticipation, we are thrilled with the new space,” said Ralph Folz, CEO of WordStream. “Providing a space for team collaboration and growth is hugely important to us and we’re excited to have a new home for our planned aggressive growth.”

The new office space is LEED certified and has earned the Energy Star for superior energy performance because of efforts taken in the design and operation of the facility. Among other steps taken to reduce energy consumption, the kitchens and bathroom facilities are fitted with high-efficiency faucets and fixtures. The space utilizes Andover Continuum and T8 lighting which provide up to 30% and 40% reduction in overall energy use, respectively.

In line with WordStream’s company culture, the office has an open layout with Boston-themed conference rooms featuring a full glass wall and state-of-the-art reservation system. Each employee has an ergonomic adjustable standing desk and access to large kitchens and dining areas, as well as lounges outfitted with televisions, an Xbox, a variety of seating options and tables, cold brew coffee on tap, and an assortment of food and drink options.

