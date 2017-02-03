Arto Pussinen, Head of ICT & Digitalization, Invest in Finland Finland is an optimal location for R&D activities. In information security, we have a strong resume of research in the likes of cryptology, vulnerability, data security management and mobile device security

Invest in Finland, part of Finpro, the Finnish investment, trade and travel promotion agency, joins the top players in the global information security industry at the RSA Conference. Kristina L. García, Director - East Coast USA and Richard Stanaro, Director - West Coast USA, will participate in the event, meeting with industry executives and providing insight into the business opportunities in Finland.

Finland offers a strong tech ecosystem for foreign companies, with eminent collaboration between universities, research institutes and industries as well as Europe’s highest ratio of R&D expenditure to GDP, according to UNESCO Institute for Statistics. Moreover, the Nordic country has been consistently ranked among the most innovative countries in the world by the likes of World Economic Forum and Bloomberg.

Finland is the undisputed cyber security leader in Europe. Finnish companies and individuals are world-renowned for their inventions and efforts to improve security. Currently, the Finnish cyber security sector is comprised of approximately one hundred companies, from global players such as F-Secure, Accenture and Cisco to ambitious startups such as Mepin, Trusteq, and Nixu. Many key encryption protocols behind today’s strongest encryption systems were invented in Finland. Finns have core expertise not only in encryption, but also threat prevention data privacy, and identity management solutions. Finland is forerunner in the use of mobile signatures as the universal authentication method for digital services.

“Finland is an optimal location for R&D activities. In information security, we have a strong resume of research in the likes of cryptology, vulnerability, data security management and mobile device security,” says Arto Pussinen, Head of ICT & Digitalization at Invest in Finland. The number of startup and growth companies developing security solutions for mobile web services is rising.

Foreign investors are welcome to experience first-hand the strength of Finnish innovative technology companies and entrepreneurial spirit. Companies across various industries profit from the highly educated and talented workforce in Finland that is ready to take on the new challenges in today’s digital world.

Invest in Finland’s cost-free services include economic and industry data, identification of locations, and introductions to industry experts, research institutions, companies, and government agencies.

Finpro’s Invest in Finland assists international companies in finding business opportunities in Finland and produces information about Finland as an investment location. In addition, Invest in Finland develops and coordinates the national FDI promotion work networking actively with regional and international actors. Invest in Finland also compiles information about foreign-owned companies in Finland. For more information, please visit http://www.investinfinland.fi

Finpro helps Finnish SMEs go international, encourages foreign direct investment in Finland and promotes tourism. Finpro is formed by Export Finland, Visit Finland and Invest in Finland. Finpro is a public organization with 240 professionals working in 36 export centers in 30 countries and 6 regional offices in Finland. http://www.finpro.fi Finpro – Growth for Finland