Rigor Hires Technology Sales Veteran Pete Mansel as VP of Sales

Rigor Inc, a leading provider of digital experience management solutions announced today that Pete Mansel has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. He joins the Rigor executive team and will be responsible for driving global sales, go-to-market strategies, and expanding the company’s partner and alliances programs.

Mansel joins Rigor with over 22 years of experience driving new revenue for global enterprise software companies. Prior to Rigor, he served as the Director of Sales for the Southeast at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Software Group), a provider of enterprise technology management solutions. In his previous roles with LANDESK and CA, Mansel deployed effective sales strategies to increase revenue, market penetration and profitability through direct and partner channels yielding multi-million dollar booking contributions annually.

“At Rigor, we are committed to hiring leaders who can bring out the best in those around them. Pete has a reputation for instilling and fostering world-class sales cultures that breed success. His leadership combined with our commitment to hiring the most qualified candidates sets Rigor up for rapid and sustainable growth,” says Craig Hyde, CEO of Rigor.

Mansel’s experience selling performance management solutions to the enterprise aligns with the needs and growth trends of Rigor who has seen its growth with enterprise business explode in the past 24 months.

“I am thrilled to join the leadership team at Rigor and look forward to accelerating their sales velocity. Their success over the past few years onboarding global customers positions Rigor well for the next phase of growth as companies around the globe race toward Digital Transformation. The application performance management sector has seen incredible growth over the past few years and recent acquisitions by Cisco and CA highlight the enormous potential. Rigor’s intense focus on the customer has translated into innovative solutions that are coupled with best-in-class service. With that pairing, the potential for growth in this market is immense.”