Clarifai, the leading visual recognition AI company that uses sophisticated machine learning to understand images and videos, today announced the hire of key research talent with new Head of Research, Google Alum Dr. Andrea Frome, further accelerating the machine learning platform’s rapid artificial intelligence innovation. Clarifai will also be opening a San Francisco office, which marks the first step of national expansion as the New York-based startup plants roots in Silicon Valley.

Bringing over 10 years of experience in the field of visual recognition, Frome joins the Clarifai team hot off the Clinton presidential campaign, where she was part of the Hillary For America tech team and collaborated with various teams on technology challenges. Frome also spent over seven years at Google, where she worked as the technical lead of Street View’s visual recognition team, and as researcher and software engineer on the Google Brain team where she met Clarifai CEO and founder Matt Zeiler.

“During my time working with Matt at Google, I knew that he was a talented researcher and engineer, and as I got to know Clarifai, I learned that he's also a thoughtful and inclusive leader,” said Frome. “I see these strengths reflected in the talented team he's brought together and the excellent products that they've built and I'm excited to work on some of the coolest tech out there with great people in a dynamic and fast growing company.”

Frome will be leading research initiatives for Clarifai out of the company’s new San Francisco office, giving the rapidly expanding company a foothold outside of its New York HQ for the first time since its founding in 2013. Expected to further expand in the coming months, Clarifai’s research team is dedicated to working on real-world problems that don’t yet have a solution today, and put those solutions directly into the hands of users through new product launches.

“Research is a core area of focus for Clarifai, and with Andrea’s expertise and experience as an ex-Google Brain machine learning PhD, we are very excited to have her joining the executive team to lead Clarifai’s research initiatives,” said Clarifai founder and CEO Matt Zeiler. “I’m also confident that Andrea is the right leader for Clarifai to open up our San Francisco office, which is our first office outside of New York, and it’s incredibly exciting for our researchers to now be able to solve real world problems on both coasts.”

Frome’s hire comes in addition to four new members of Clarifai’s Applied Machine Learning team, all formerly from Twitter Cortex, as well as a VP of Business Development, Indeed veteran Matt Molinari who will be working out of Clarifai’s New York headquarters. Molinari brings over 14 years of experience in business development, and has spent the last 10 years at leading job site Indeed.com, where he scaled the company globally and led efforts that contributed to the company’s billion dollar exit.

This news follows Clarifai’s recent raise of a $30 million Series B round that will be used to further the company’s mission of solving real world problems for developers everywhere. Clarifai is the foremost independent artificial intelligence and machine learning platform that can be used by any developer and business. Clarifai’s visual recognition API recognizes more than 11,000 different concepts with their General Model, and gives developers the ability to teach their technology any new concept in the world with just a handful of data examples.

