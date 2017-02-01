iVEDiX Transforms Digital Health at HIMSS17

Thousands of hours per physician, per year, are lost on navigating health records. iVEDiX, who focuses on transforming experiences with data by providing an extraordinary interface to its users throughout the continuum of care, will be showcasing how their innovative platform is empowering thousands of healthcare professionals to realize their potential through digital health. From unlocking the value of electronic medical records (EMRs) to providing a single pane of glass for effective engagement across hospitals and healthcare providers, visitors to HIMSS17 can experience it all at iVEDiX’s booth #2387, February 19-23 in Orlando.

When visitors stop by the iVEDiX booth, they can discover over six interactive healthcare stories and guided demos, which showcase the company’s mobile solutions in Enhancing EMR usability; Industry compliance and how to succeed under MACRA in the shift to a new risk-bearing coordinated care model; Enabling population health management; Improving patient engagement; Home health and driving coordinated patient –centered care; and Accessing actionable clinical insights.

Sharing in the HIMSS17 experience is Integron, a company whose managed IoT services include wireless connectivity, provisioning, device management and support, and security. With Integron and iVEDiX, customers can get an all-in-one, end-to-end, solution tailored to their existing technology ecosystem that encompasses both device management and visualization of clinical data from IOT wearable devices and EMR systems via a single pane of glass.

Conference goers will also observe first-hand how iVEDiX is working with GoPMO, a company that accelerates the delivery and adoption of healthcare, IT and clinical solutions. GoPMO provides the product knowledge and service experience necessary to manage custom implementations of the iVEDiX platform, without disrupting the client's internal resources and existing infrastructure so that they can continue to maintain and perform critical daily operations.

Practices have the potential to save thousands of hours per year, just by optimizing their navigation of health records, but iVEDiX takes interaction to the next level by introducing a single pane of glass to visualize data across providers, devices, and technologies to serve people better and save even more lives.

About iVEDiX

iVEDiX is a unique digital platform that integrates, analyzes, and serves up data in a clear, intuitive, interactive format that makes information more actionable – ultimately leading to better performance. iVEDiX is headquartered in Pittsford, New York. To learn more, visit http://www.ivedix.com.

