SEN Design Group Expands Education Team

The SEN Design Group, the kitchen and bath industry’s first and largest buying group, has hired Dan Luck as its new Education Manager. Luck will be working closely with Ken Peterson, CKD, Founder and President, who oversees all educational programming.

Luck’s responsibilities will include presenting at SEN’s one-day seminars across the country, assist in facilitating the four day SEN Business Schools, create and produce content for the SENtelligence on-demand library and assist in curriculum planning for online and in-person educational courses.

"As a longtime SEN member, Dan has won my respect - and that of his colleagues - for his keen business advice, engaging workshop presentations, and skillful round table facilitating," said Ken Peterson, CKD. "In my view, there isn't a more accomplished individual, with pragmatic dealer ownership experience, to assume this important educational role. Dan's addition means the SEN team can now offer nearly 140 years of industry-specific experience to benefit its membership by making their businesses stronger."

Dan Luck is the current owner of Bella Domicile in Madison, WI and will continue to run the 53-year old kitchen and bath firm in addition to working with SEN.

About SEN Design Group

The SEN Design Group is the industry’s first kitchen and bath buying and business development group. As a 22-year-old professional organization, SEN has over 200 members nationwide and more than 80 quality vendors in cabinetry, appliances, plumbing fixtures, decorative hardware, closets, lighting, bathroom products, flooring, tile, business services and accessories who offer their products/services to the membership at group rates. Additionally, SEN offers over 40 business development services to its membership, including financial planning, business coaching, business management training, sales training programs, marketing tools to generate leads, networking, and management systems. For more information on SEN visit http://www.sendesigngroup.com.