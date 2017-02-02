Specialists On Call Announces Acquisition of NeuroCall

Specialists On Call, Inc. (“SOC”), a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus LLC and the nation’s leading provider of clinical telemedicine technology and services to acute care hospitals, announced today that it has acquired NeuroCall, Inc. the second leading provider in the space. Both organizations are Joint Commission accredited and focus on clinical excellence having cumulatively provided over 280,000 neurology teleconsultations to date. The combined organization will cover over 350 acute care hospitals and systems nationwide for tele-neurology consultations.

"Specialists on Call is pleased to have our NeuroCall colleagues join us as we continue expanding our industry leading telemedicine offerings," said Mr. Hammad Shah, CEO of Specialists On Call, Inc. "This combination will help us achieve our vision of transforming healthcare by enabling patients to have increased access to the highest quality care via a technology-enabled platform. To that end our intent is to augment our organic growth with strategic partnerships and acquisitions that will enable us to further consolidate our position as the leading comprehensive solution provider in the acute telemedicine market.”

"We are excited to join forces with Specialists on Call and together increase our coverage of acute care facilities needing a robust solution relating to specialist shortages," said Mr. Mauricio Sirvent, CEO of NeuroCall, Inc.

Sirvent will assume the role of General Manager for the Neurology business and report directly to Shah.

The announcement follows other milestones recently accomplished by SOC including the launch of a touch screen telemedicine cart and the introduction of a flexible, turnkey, managed services technology and operations platform for hospitals to customize and build their telemedicine programs. In addition, SOC raised $50 million in new capital late last year which will be used to fund their increased investments and expansion of capabilities as they continue rolling out innovative telemedicine products and services.

About Specialists On Call, Inc.

Specialists On Call, Inc. (“SOC”) is the nation’s most experienced and trusted provider of physician consultations via telemedicine, offering 24x7 coverage and serving over 300 hospitals nationwide. Through its Neurology, Psychiatry, Critical Care, and Managed Services solutions, SOC virtually delivers physicians directly to the patient’s bedside. The company's Consult Coordination Center (CCC) is the hub of its clinical and operational support teams, and dedicated to accelerating patient care through a fully-redundant and state-of-the-art infrastructure. SOC was the first private provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception.

About NeuroCall, Inc.

NeuroCall, Inc. provides tele-stroke, and tele-neurology services to acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals and freestanding emergency rooms. The company also provides general neurology coverage via two-way real time video consultation. It offers access to a team of board certified neurologists and is currently licensed across 19 states in the United States. NeuroCall Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Warburg Pincus LLC

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $40 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 130 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 16 private equity funds which have invested more than $58 billion in over 760 companies in more than 40 countries.

Since inception, the firm has invested more than $9.7 billion in more than 150 healthcare companies. The firm’s current and past healthcare investments have included Bausch + Lomb, China Biologic Partners (CPBO), Coventry Health Care, Helix, Lepu Medical, Wright Medical and Zentiva.

The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai and Singapore.

For more information please visit http://www.warburgpincus.com.

