Proficient Health Announces Agreement with Capstone HealthAlliance

Today Proficient Health announced an agreement with the Capstone Health Alliance, a buying alliance representing more than 160 hospitals across the Midwest and Eastern United States. Capstone members will benefit from pre-negotiated Proficient Health services that can be used to eliminate paper faxes and to capture and exchange HIPAA-protected information securely online.

Jackie Dula, Director of Purchased Services for Capstone Health Alliance, says “We are excited to partner with Proficient, a vendor partner that shares our commitment to provide innovative solutions to our membership. We have seen how Proficient helps hospitals and health systems improve communication and our agreement offers substantial savings exclusive to the Capstone membership.”

“We are pleased to support the Capstone Health Alliance and look forward to bringing the benefits of our solutions to alliance members,” says Robb Hutchison, CEO of Proficient Health.

About Proficient Health

Proficient Health is a healthcare information technology company using software to turn cumbersome, paper-based processes into an efficient flow of information. Our affordable, online services connect physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers – helping them gather data on strategic trends, improve service and care delivery, drive down costs, speed reimbursement and get more out of their electronic medical records platform.

About Capstone Health Alliance

Capstone Health Alliance is a group purchasing alliance of healthcare members that delivers real cost savings through the power of aggregation and collaboration. Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Capstone represents over $5 billion in acute care supply chain spend. To create the best savings opportunities for our members, we pair Premier’s national portfolio with our local aggregation model – blending the best of national and regional contracting – to continually expand our extensive portfolio of more than 600 preferred pricing agreements. Capstone delivers quantifiable savings and actionable data that enable better supply chain decisions for our member facilities. In addition to cost savings initiatives, Capstone members collaborate to share best practices and pursue resource utilization initiatives, all with the intent of improving cost, quality, and outcomes in patient care.