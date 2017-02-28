Doug Brunner Achieves One Million in Pest Control Sales

Doug has developed an uncanny knack for identifying and pursuing sales targets.

University Termite & Pest Control, Inc. is very proud to announce that Doug Brunner has become the first commercial sales representative in company history to sell in excess of $1,000,000 in a single year. Doug has been with University since 1996. The path to this success has been specialization in sales to government agencies, school districts, and several Native American tribes in Arizona.

Doug has developed an uncanny knack for identifying and pursuing sales targets. “He has been closing in on this milestone for the last several years,” said Rick Rupkey, Sr. “We are very happy to see that he made it!” Doug took a concept from several years ago, one that involved dedicating time and effort to a very focused niche in the marketplace, and discovered a way to own as much of that space as possible. The trick was how to pursue work that was traditionally low bid, and transform it into a value added proposition. Although it was not without its challenges, Doug changed the company’s approach from a casual, “take what you could get” process, to a structured, organized system that guarantees the best results from each and every project.

Creating a relationship with government buyers requires a careful balance of familiarity and speaking the same language. Failure to communicate effectively to the buyer and understand fully the terms and requirements of a bid can be death to the process. Once over this threshold, you can proceed to bidding projects that can really bring profit to the bottom line.

In his spare time Doug is an avid fisherman, woodworker and is also an excellent bowler with four perfect games to his name. “One for each member of my family, everyone one has their own ring.”