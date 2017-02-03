The Agency Advantage Promotes Cummings and Gibson

The Agency Advantage, a leading agency management software vendor to the Property and Casualty insurance industry, announced the following promotions: Steven R. (Russ) Cummings has been promoted to Executive Vice-President and Lisa M. Gibson to Chief Operating Officer.

“Russ has been an integral part of our success and we are excited to promote him to this important position,” said Tom Preston, President of The Agency Advantage.

Mr. Cummings joined The Agency Advantage in May of 1999 as an intern and steadily rose through several support, development and management positions.

Mr. Cummings holds a Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems from Auburn University and a Master of Education, Instructional Technology from the University of West Georgia. He is a Rotary Club member and past member of the City Council of Roanoke, AL.

Mrs. Gibson joined The Agency Advantage in July of 2015 as a software trainer and quickly demonstrated the ability to oversee many other areas of the company. Mrs. Gibson was previously with ACOM Solutions in their Training and Support department.

“Lisa is the person that holds the many facets of our daily operation together and keeps us all on track and we are thankful that she is a member of our team,” said Mr. Preston.

The Agency Advantage has been providing agency management software to Independent Insurance Agencies across the USA for more than 27 years. The company’s web site http://www.agencyadvantage.com​.