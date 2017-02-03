Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty, a locally owned real estate firm and market leader based in Princeton, New Jersey, debuted a series of “Love Where You Live” lifestyle videos in 2016 featuring author and TODAY Show contributor Maureen Petrosky.

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty’s initial “Love Where You Live” video campaign included a series of community profiles that moved beyond the four walls of the company’s properties for sale, and focused the camera on the fabulous towns in the greater Princeton area that residents have the opportunity to explore and enjoy.

The “Love Where You Live: Lifestyle Series,” the company’s latest initiative, offers homeowners expert-sourced inspiration, ideas, and tips on how to make the most of their home experience. The videos, which cover subject matter including “Outdoor Entertaining at a Moment’s Notice,” “Stocking the Perfect Bar,” and “Hosting the Perfect Pool Party,” were shot on location at Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty listings and are led by author, television personality, classically trained chef, and food stylist Maureen Petrosky. Ms. Petrosky is an entertaining and lifestyle expert who appears regularly on NBC’s TODAY Show and hosts companion video series on TODAY.com.

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty serves the greater Princeton area with five offices throughout central New Jersey, including Cranbury, Lambertville, Montgomery, Pennington, and Princeton. For additional information, please contact 609.921.1050 or visit callawayhenderson.com. The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has more than 20,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 850 offices in 65 countries and territories worldwide.