Futures expiration and economic calendar, FinCal, has been announced as the latest futures data product offering from Gate 39 Media. FinCal is designed to provide futures commission merchants (FCMs), introducing brokers (IBs), research and data providers, and the media with futures expiration information on their website and portals.

Gate 39 Media’s FinCal offers clients a secure, responsive, fully hosted, and searchable futures calendar that provides essential information for futures traders. FinCal displays more than 7,500 key dates on over 70 leading global futures and commodities products on CME (including CME, CBOT, NYMEX), ICE, MGEX, SGX, TOCOM, BM&FBOVESPA, and HKEX with more exchanges being added. Using FinCal, businesses who rely on futures data can easily access daily and monthly views, filter by exchange and sector, and more.

In addition to offering futures and options expiration data, FinCal provides futures first notice, last notice, first trading day, futures and options expiration dates, and trading and exchange holiday schedules. FinCal is the latest addition to Gate 39 Media’s financial solutions, which also include the firm’s proprietary Clarity Tear Sheet Design solution, Solstice CTA Database, a Clarity Portfolio Viewer for managed futures, and FCM1 an account application and statements portal solution for clearing firms.

“FinCal was developed by request from many of our FCM and IB clients when another provider of futures calendar data discontinued their product in mid-December,” said Shane Stiles, President at Gate 39 Media. “We quickly developed a new solution with a better user experience including a great interface, daily and monthly views, and is fully responsive out of the box. Feedback from initial clients has been great and we are excited to add FinCal to our product list, and expand its capabilities.”

Since its launch on January 5th, FinCal is already in use or has agreements with 10 FCMs, IBs, and data providers. To learn more about FinCal and request a demo, visit: https://www.gate39media.com/solutions/financial-calendar/ or contact Shane Stiles at 312-715-1475.

