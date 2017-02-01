Gordon Clark joined HNTB as technical director - tunnels and complex underground structures and vice president. Gordon brings an incredibly diverse array of experience in a realm of tunnel and complex underground structures across several market areas, from the Seattle area and internationally

Gordon Clark, PE, joined HNTB Corporation as technical director - tunnels and complex underground structures and vice president. Clark is based in the firm’s Bellevue, Washington, office and works with clients nationwide.

Clark has more than 30 years of experience as an engineering consultant, leading and managing the planning, design and construction of large, multidisciplinary civil infrastructure projects. He has both technical and managerial experience on several multibillion-dollar mega projects with extensive hands-on experience in the planning and design of large-diameter tunnels and underground structures.

“Gordon brings an incredibly diverse array of experience in a realm of tunnel and complex underground structures across several market areas, from the Seattle area and internationally,” said Sanja Zlatanic, PE, HNTB tunnel services practice chairman and senior vice president. “His technical and design management expertise, knowledge of planning, design and construction, and great attention to project critical elements including mitigating project risks, enable him to provide a wide range of solutions to HNTB clients for tunneling and underground projects.”

At HNTB, Clark’s responsibilities include leading complex designs, technical investigations, innovations, analyses, and construction of tunnels and underground facilities. He also will lead a multidisciplinary group of technical staff in developing criteria, determining alternative alignments, providing innovative technical concepts and detailed designs for quality delivery. He will help Zlatanic in further expanding the national tunnel practice in the West, nationally and internationally.

Prior to joining HNTB, Clark served another consulting firm as vice president, senior engineering manager and senior project manager/senior professional associate. He has served as technical director, project manager, engineering manager, and structural designer on projects involving transit stations, bored and cut-and-cover tunnels and shafts, highways, bridges, retaining walls, light and heavy rail transit systems, physics research facilities, and municipal water treatment/drainage systems in the United States and abroad.

Clark has made numerous presentations and been published many times, including “Istanbul Strait Road Tube Crossing: Challenges, Risks and Mitigation Strategies,” at the World Tunneling Conference and “Geotechnical Baseline for the Alaskan Way Tunnel, Seattle, Washington,” at the Rapid Tunneling and Excavation Conference.

Clark’s addition expands HNTB’s in-depth experience in providing innovative solutions and managing risks on tunneling projects in the highway, transit, rail, aviation and water resources markets. The firm’s tunnel projects range from small-diameter excavations to the largest machine-bored tunnel in the world. Some of the nation’s most complex underground projects have benefited from HNTB’s award-winning planning, design and support services, including the Crenshaw/LAX transit corridor in Los Angeles; Presidio Parkway in San Francisco; Devil’s Slide Tunnel in San Mateo, Calif., the Washington Dulles International Airport tunnels and the SR 99 Alaskan Way Viaduct and Seawall Replacement project in Seattle.

Clark is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers; Society of Mining Engineers and American Underground Construction Association. He earned a Master of Science in structural engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Oregon State University.

About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure firm serving public and private owners and contractors. With more than a century of service in the United States, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients’ most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, program management and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com.