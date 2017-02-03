This important organization is helping provide better access to care.

DMG Productions is proud to announce that American Society for Apheresis (ASFA) will be featured in an upcoming episode of the highly acclaimed television series, Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr., airing second quarter 2017. Dates and show times TBA.

ASFA is an organization of physicians, scientists, and allied health professionals whose mission is to advance apheresis medicine for patients, donors and practitioners through education, evidence-based practice, research and advocacy. In this segment, Innovations will explore apheresis, and educate viewers on how ASFA is leading apheresis medicine by continually improving patient and donor care.

”I am excited for ASFA to showcase initiatives such as the guidelines on the use of therapeutic apheresis in clinical practice and the Qualification in Apheresis exam, as well as other initiatives that will expand apheresis education and research, on Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr. Series.”-Bruce Sachais, MD, PhD, President of ASFA, Executive Medical Director, New York Blood Center

“ASFA continues to grow as a Society to represent a broad range of professionals involved in donor and therapeutic apheresis,” said Michele Nehls, Producer for the series. “This important organization is helping provide better access to care. We look forward to showing audiences how this technology is changing the industry.”

About American Association for Apheresis:

The American Society for Apheresis (ASFA) was formed in 1982. It grew out from two organizations, the Society of Hemapheresis Specialists (S.H.S.) and the original ASFA. ASFA is now an internationally recognized leader in apheresis medicine education, research and advocacy.

For more information, visit: http://www.apheresis.org.

About Innovations and DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables DMG to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit: http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Michele Nehls at (866) 496-4065 x 822 or via email at info(at)InnovationsTelevision(dot)com.