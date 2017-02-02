Vision InfoSoft Acquired by JDM Technology Group

Our customers will be supported by a group of leading construction software organizations that are unparalleled as they collaborate in redefining the future of the construction industry.

January 31, 2017 – JDM Technology Group, a global group of leading software providers for the architecture, engineering and construction industries, announced today that it has acquired Carlsbad, CA based Vision InfoSoft, a leading provider of electrical and plumbing estimating software in the United States.

Vision InfoSoft provides electrical and plumbing estimating software and pricing solutions to customers throughout the US. The acquisition strengthens the JDM Group with a broader offering of software solutions to its global customer base.

“We are pleased to complete this sale with the JDM Technology Group. Our long association with the industry and our customers has been very rewarding. As we moved forward, we looked for a purchaser who could service our customers, continue the Vision InfoSoft brand and organization, and build on our legacy. With its customer-service focus and construction software expertise, I’m confident the JDM Technology Group is the right choice," commented John Evans, Chairman of Vision InfoSoft. “We are excited for Vision InfoSoft team to join the JDM Technology Group. Our customers will be supported by a group of leading construction software organizations that are unparalleled as they collaborate in redefining the future of the construction industry.”

Having acquired numerous companies since 2004, the JDM Technology Group has established a proven strategy for integrating acquired companies into its existing infrastructure. Vision InfoSoft will continue to operate as a separate company with its existing staff out of its Carlsbad, CA headquarters. Derrick Delliquadri, the previous Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will lead Vision InfoSoft and oversee day-to-day operations as President.

“The JDM Group provides an excellent home for leading construction software companies,” said Jim McFarlane, CEO of the JDM Technology Group. “Our global Buy and Build growth strategy enables revenue growth and ensures that customers continue to have access to the very best technology to support their success. Therefore, we do not end-of-life any products, but allow customers to select their software of choice. Moreover, retaining the Vision InfoSoft staff and organization means customers continue to receive knowledgeable and friendly service from the same people they are used to working with at Vision InfoSoft.”

About Vision InfoSoft

Since 1993, Vision InfoSoft has been a leading provider of estimating, billing, and pricing solutions for electrical and plumbing contractors. Vision InfoSoft is committed to providing high-quality software and information services for the electrical and plumbing construction industries.

About JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group is a global software business focused on delivering business software systems for the architecture, engineering and construction industries with over 50,000 users served in 40 countries on 6 continents, employing 300 staff. The JDM Technology Group’s core business philosophy is long-term commitment to customer service coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers. JDM Technology Group companies include Computer Guidance Corporation (North America), CSSP (Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong), Explorer Software (North, Central, and South America), Integrity Software Systems (UK and Ireland), LEVESYS (Australia), and RedSkyIT (UK and Middle East).

For more information, visit http://www.jdmtechnologygroup.com.