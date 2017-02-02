ClickUp Launches Blog for Updates and Company Insights

The content on the blog is aimed at helping project managers and startups get more output from their teams.

Coverage on the blog will range from fundamental startup advice to project management insights that will help teams across all industries increase their productivity.

“We think there’s a lot of useful information we can share via the blog, there are so many lessons we’ve learned that we think we be extremely useful for teams across the globe,” said Alexandra Bethea, VP of Client Success at ClickUp.

However, ClickUp acknowledged that building a blog can result in a tremendously valuable asset down the road.

“Aside from being able to create more value for our users, the blog will be a great distribution channel for us and will give us a great way to interact directly with the community that builds up around our product,” added Bethea.

The startup team also stated the ability of the blog to collect industry attention as the traffic increases over time.

