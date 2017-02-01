From ice fishing to sledding and camping, Grand County promises to get your heart racing this Valentine’s Day—no flowers, chocolate or candy required.

It’s that time of year again: Grocery stores are displaying candy hearts and chocolates, greeting card companies have outdone themselves with florid prose, and florists and fancy restaurants are taking orders and reservations in advance of the big day. February 14 is fast approaching.

But this year, instead of attempting to send a significant other’s heart aflutter with gifts, Grand County has a better option to get the adventure-seeker's heart racing with winter travel ideas for a Colorado vacation. Grand County also has fun for those perfectly happy as a party of one.

Fat Biking

Riding along on a bicycle built for two is all well and good, but for those who really want to set their heart a-poundin’, try out a fat bike. A specially designed bike with fat tires made just for snow, fat biking is taking the high country by storm. Now lovebirds can explore Grand County’s trails during winter’s wonderland, working up a sweat before cozying up by a fire.

Flying solo? No problem! Go as long or as fast as you like and you never have to sit at the top of a hill, waiting on a significant other.

Dog Sledding

For an exhilarating experience that is sure to send the heart racing, dogsledding is an unforgettable way to explore a winter wonderland with a loved one. Whether riding or driving, visitors are sure to fall in love with the sport as they wind their way through the snow.

Flying Solo? These guests may lose their heart to their four-legged team as they get to experience the joy of dogsledding without having to choose between riding or driving.

Snowmobiling

Rev up the heart rate as you rev up the engine on a snowmobile. Combining the power of the engine (like the power of love) and the thrill of the journey (like the thrill of looking into a lover's eyes), visitors will be transported on a magical (love) journey like no other in the backcountry of Grand County.

Flying solo? Experience the thrill of knowing complete control, charting your own course and taking every turn exactly as planned.

Of course, these are just some of the winter adventures perfect for romance (or not!) during this pastel-colored season. From ice fishing to sledding and camping, Grand County promises to get the heart racing this Valentine’s Day—no flowers, chocolate or candy required.

About Grand County, Colo. (http://www.visitgrandcounty.com)

Located 67 miles west of Denver, Grand County is home to wide-open spaces, breathtaking mountain scenery and authentic old-west towns. Outdoor recreational activities include golf, boating, fishing, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, skiing, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, sleigh rides and tubing. The area features more than 600 miles of mapped and marked trails, one national park, two national forests, two wilderness areas, two national scenic byways, two major ski resorts, five world-class dude ranches and four mountain golf courses. Grand County’s extensive water network includes Colorado’s largest natural lake, 1,000 miles of streams, 1,000 acres of high-mountain lakes and 11,000 acres of reservoirs.