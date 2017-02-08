Assessing talent easily and effectively can be difficult when it involves distances between companies and their potential talent

Learnosity, a leading provider of B2B SaaS assessment technology and Invedyn, a provider of next-generation online assessment testing and proctoring services, announce their new strategic partnership. The partnership will combine Invedyn’s language assessment, higher education and industry certification testing solutions with Learnosity’s expertise in creating and delivering large scale, interactive assessments in their brand new online platform: Proctest.

Gavin Cooney, CEO & Co-Founder of Learnosity said, “The demands of the 21st century workplace are evolving at a rapid pace. The businesses of today are recruiting on a significantly higher global scale than ever before. Assessing talent easily and effectively can be difficult when it involves distances between companies and their potential talent.”

“There is a definite gap in the market,” said Noorullah Akbari, CEO & Founder of Invedyn and Proctest. “Companies don’t have what they need to do business and recruit on a global scale, something that’s becoming more and more important and beneficial to organizations.” Akbari went on to say how each company has unique needs in regards to recruitment and training, and how important customization is to the process.

Both companies understand the importance of engaging and providing authentic learning experiences - whether that’s upskilling, reskilling or recruiting employees. Producing quality software that is scalable is a core interest to Proctest and Learnosity.

Learnosity and Proctest’s partnership is set to expedite and improve the training and hiring processes of many well-recognized global brands. The combination of software will allow for an extremely accurate assessment of skills, knowledge and talent, bringing global recruitment to the next level.

About Learnosity

Learnosity is an award-winning educational technology company that offers a suite of assessment technologies (APIs) which enable organizations from a wide range of sectors, to easily incorporate powerful, interactive assessment capabilities into any digital product, new or existing.

With intuitive authoring, powerful analytics and over 65 technology-enhanced items (TEIs), Learnosity shortens development cycles, effort and time-to-market, without sacrificing quality or value.

Learnosity works with many of the top names from K-12 and higher education, to test prep and corporate training institutions. Learnosity has dedicated offices in Dublin, New York, Sydney and Los Angeles as well as local representation in the UK, Washington DC, Utah, and Hawaii.

For further information on Learnosity, visit http://www.learnosity.com or contact media(at)learnosity(dot)com.

About Proctest

Proctest is a skills assessment testing platform offering customers an end-to-end testing solution with built-in proctoring and third party integration. The site is easy to use allowing customers the freedom to design and administer tests using a highly secure and customizable platform.

Proctest currently supports the U.S. Department of State, NATO, U.S. Military, and the European Union. Large-scale global organizations in sectors including government, education, healthcare, staffing and training, and professional certification benefit from Proctest’s innovative technology. Whether your organization needs to test job candidates, employees or individuals seeking certification, Proctest provides universal testing and proctoring customized to your needs.

For further information on Proctest, visit http://www.proctest.com or contact: media(at)proctest(dot)com