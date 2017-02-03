The gardens and temples of Kyoto are spectacular right throughout the spring. Japan is a reliable year-round destination, and while the cherry blossoms get lots of attention, they are merely an extra layer of decoration on top of an already superb Japanese spring.

As peak travel season approaches for Japan, Goway Travel is offering discounts on one of its most popular small group Japan tours.

One of Asia’s most unique destinations, Japan is particularly alluring in the spring, when the famous cherry blossoms or sakura come out in bloom. This is when the Japanese celebrate hanami, the flower viewing festival that brings the locals out to enjoy a picnic, and appreciate the transient beauty of the blooms. And they are transient. The blooming typically lasts just over week at the beginning of spring, and there is no guarantee as to when the blooms will reach their peak color and vibrancy. 2017’s blossoms are forecast to bloom from April 2 to 10 in Tokyo, and from April 4 to 12 in Kyoto. But it is by no means an exact science, and the dates vary widely in other parts of the country.

Fortunately for travelers, Japan is a reliable year-round destination, and while the cherry blossoms get lots of attention, they are merely an extra layer of decoration on top of an already superb Japanese spring. They also lure huge crowds, which some travelers will be keen to avoid. Since Japanese gardens are meticulously designed and immaculately kept, a tour through Kyoto’s famous temples is a dazzling experience right throughout the spring season.

Explore Japan is one of Goway’s most popular small group Japan tours. Starting with four nights in Kyoto, it immerses Globetrotters in imperial Japan, complete with a visit to the World Heritage listed city of Nara. It then goes on to Hiroshima, home of the Peace Memorial Park and Museum, before turning back eastward to Takayama, a Japanese town that retains where the Edo-period architecture seems almost frozen in time. The tour finishes in frenetic Tokyo, where Globetrotters can explore all modern day Japan has to offer, in between visiting historic sights like Senso-ji temple. The tour includes two comprehensive days touring Tokyo, but travelers have the option of adding extra days if they’d like time to explore this massive and complex city on their own.

Globetrotters who book by March 15, 2017 will save $300 US/$400 CA per couple off this intimate small group tour. The 12-day trip includes 11 nights accommodation including two nights in a traditional ryokan, extensive touring, train, bus, and local transport, and numerous meals including daily breakfast. The discount applies to selected departures between February 25 and May 20, 2017.

