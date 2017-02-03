Reactorweg 301 3542 AD Utrecht Our expansion to Utrecht reflects a strategic decision to cater to customers who have worked or are working with RoviSys, but prefer partners with a regional presence.

RoviSys, a leading independent provider of comprehensive process automation, systems integration, and building management solutions, announced today the opening of an office in Utrecht, The Netherlands. This new location allows RoviSys and RoviSys Building Technologies to better support existing customers in the EU, while developing relationships with new clients. The office is conveniently located and provides ample space for a growing group of engineers, managers and support staff to conduct business across the EU.

“Our expansion to Utrecht reflects a strategic decision to strengthen European presence and cater to customers who have worked or are working with RoviSys, but prefer partners with a regional presence,” said Matthew Wise, Managing Director. “As a truly independent integrator, we are excited to introduce and develop RoviSys in The Benelux Region, Scandinavia and elsewhere across Europe. Our customer focused, solutions based, approach to automation solutions is truly efficient and versatile.”

RoviSys and RoviSys Building Technologies bring predictive and prescriptive analytics, energy monitoring and IoT services and solutions to a variety of industries through professional partnerships and a constant vision of supplier independence. The company has four locations in North America, an established presence in Singapore, and over 500 employees with experience and knowledge to improve control and productivity for any organization.

“RoviSys chose to open its European hub in Utrecht because of the city’s location, potential for attracting talent, and recognition as a center of innovation and technology” said Walter Lang, Business Development Manager. “Our focus on technologies for smart buildings and data centers will be well received in the economy here.”

About RoviSys

The RoviSys Company is a leading independent provider of information management solutions, manufacturing automation solutions, control systems integration, building automation, and enterprise and industrial networks. Since 1989, we have built a reputation of quality and continuity, technical expertise, and attentive customer service. We are distinctly qualified to deliver solutions that drive productivity, improve product quality, increase asset utilization and integrate technology for the Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Data Center, Building Management, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood and Oil & Gas industries.

For more information visit http://www.rovisys.com.