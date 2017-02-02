D-Tech International Receives MLA Platinum and Gold Award at American Library Show. “We are excited to receive the MLA awards for both the computeIT laptop lending product and our RFID solutions. We pride ourselves in providing solutions that are practical in meeting the library’s requirements.

D-Tech International is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of the 2017 Modern Library Platinum Award for its ComputeIT™ laptop lending kiosk system and also recipient of the 2017 Modern Library Gold Award for its innovative RFID solutions. D-Tech has received both awards in LibraryWorks' third annual Modern Library Awards [MLAs.] The MLAs were created to recognize the top product innovations in the library industry. Products were submitted in the fall using a simple application and were then posted on a private site with an enhanced description and attendant materials. These products were batched into small groups and sent to the library database of more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only customers with experience with these products in their facility were permitted to judge the products, resulting in a truly unbiased score. Each judge scored the product on a numerical basis from 1-10 on a series of questions regarding functionality, value, customer service, etc.

“We are excited to receive the MLA awards for both the computeIT laptop lending product and our RFID solutions. We pride ourselves on providing systems and solutions that are practical in meeting the library’s operational requirements and in providing cost-effective solutions to our library customers. D-Tech has been designing, refining, manufacturing and installing specialized library products since 2002. Our range of products is the forefront of technology and innovation for libraries,” said Marvin Crisp, President of D-Tech International.

computeIT™ is a multi-bay, modular kiosk locker system designed to safely store, charge and dispense laptops, iPads, and MacBooks. Users gain access to the computer assets through an easy to use checkout touch screen interface. With its steel chassis and doors and temperature-controlled environment, computeIT is an extremely secure, centralized system for dispensing and managing computer assets.

The computeIT’s reliable asset management functionality seamlessly expedites the checkout process. The system is a fully integrated, keyless self-service solution linked to the library’s ILS and main system with single sign-on capability, or if no ILS is available, D-Tech can supply the unit with its own database. With the installation of the computeIT system, libraries are able to eliminate many of the desktop computers and related costs of the monitoring software. Libraries can free up space and offer more open environments for patron interaction and project collaboration.

Preeminent features of the computeIT™ laptop lending system are:



Stores laptops, netbooks, tablets

Available from 12 to 96 lockers

Barcode, MiFare, Biometrics or RFID for patron ID

Connection to ILS via SIP2

Fully CE, UL Certified/Self-charging and equipment monitoring

D-Tech was one of the first to introduce RFID-based products and systems into libraries. RFID is no longer just about self-service, it’s now scoped beyond that and its destiny is changing. The Company has invested time and finances into extending and developing its own RFID product line so that its customers can deliver new, exciting and cost-effective services to patrons. D-Tech’s objective is to deliver innovative and cost-effective RFID solutions to help its library customers operate within a difficult economic environment.

As an independent company, D-Tech is positioned to offer excellent value products, supported by top-level customer service and the freedom to innovate and deliver unique solutions. D-Tech sees RFID as a way to deliver services smarter, faster and in the way consumers want to receive them without queues or long waiting times, access problems or customer service issues.

RFID frees staff from behind the counter tasks and allows them to interact with library visitors, develop new services and benefit from faster and smarter RFID transactions. The D-Tech RFID solution provides improved security, flexibility in stock management/stock availability, inventory control, 24-hour vending services, as well as improved data collection and trend analysis.

Preeminent features of the D-Tech’s RFID solutions are:

State-of-the-art digitally enhanced receiver to chip technology

RFID-perimeter systems provide maximum detection with false alarm-free protection

RFID-equipped self-service checkout units

13.56 MHz, ISO-18000-3 and ISO 15693-compliant labels

RFID wand for searching for missing items and simultaneous inventory taking

Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager, said, “It’s hardly a surprise that D-Tech scored so well. They've been at the forefront of the industry since the Company entered the market.”

About D-Tech International:

D-Tech International designs, develops and manufactures high-performance RFID products and library security systems. The Company provides installation and customer service for its full range of products. Its technologies include EM, RF, RFIQ and RFID used for self-service, stock control and management, library security, people counting and 24-hour vending.

About LibraryWorks

LibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Its family of resources can enable users to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job.

About the Modern Library Awards Program:

