Gardi & Haught Expands Real Estate Law Practice With Strategic Merger

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based law firm Gardi & Haught, Ltd. is pleased to announce its merger with The Law Offices of Earl J. Roloff of Hanover Park as of February 6, 2017.

Earl J. Roloff has been practicing real estate law since he opened his doors in 1979 and is known throughout the industry as one of the areas top real estate attorneys. He serves Chicagoland with residential real estate transactions, traditional closings, title searches, purchase and sale agreements as well as property disputes. He also has specific knowledge in counseling clients with 1031 Starker exchanges.

“Both of our firms are big players in the real estate legal industry, and Earl’s depth of experience and resources brings even more capability to our firm,” said Hiten Gardi, partner at Gardi & Haught. “Working together, we plan to become Chicagoland’s premier real estate law firm.”

Gardi & Haught was founded in 2003. Their real estate law practice concentrates in representing clients in residential and commercial closings, HUD closings, in addition to other areas of law such as Criminal law, Family law, Divorce, Estate Planning, Landlord Tenant law, Immigration, Personal injury, Workers compensation and corporate law, including corporate organization, incorporations, mergers and acquisitions, Series LLCs and succession plans. The merger is expected to double Gardi & Haught, Ltd.’s already substantial real estate client base.

Gardi said Roloff’s core values align with those of Gardi & Haught. Both firms strive to represent the client with clear, responsive communication and try to reduce the client’s stress to make their real estate experience a pleasant, happy one. Both firms are looking forward to a successful, strategic merger that serves Chicagoland with the most trustworthy, successful real estate representation in the area. The Law Office of Earl J. Roloff will physically join Gardi & Haught when they move to Gardi & Haught’s current office space at 939 N. Plum Grove Rd., Suite C Schaumburg, IL 60173 on Feb. 6, 2017.

About Gardi & Haught, Ltd.

Gardi & Haught, Ltd. is a law firm concentrating in Real Estate law, Litigation, Immigration, Divorce, Estate Planning, Landlord Tenant law, Criminal law, Personal Injury, Worker compensation and Corporate law. Founded by Hiten R. Gardi and Thomas E. Haught in 2003, the firm is located at 939 N. Plum Grove Rd., Ste. C, Schaumburg, IL. For more information, call 847-944-9400 or visit http://www.gardilaw.com.