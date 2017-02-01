Effigy Mounds National Monument Quarter

WHAT:

The United States Mint will launch the America the Beautiful Quarters® Program coin honoring Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Central Standard Time. The ceremony will be held at Allamakee Community School District High School Gym in Waukon, Iowa. $10 rolls of newly-minted Effigy Mounds National Monument quarters will be available for exchange following the event.

Effigy Mounds National Monument quarter designer and fourth-generation Iowan Richard Masters will receive special recognition at the ceremony. Mr. Masters, an artist in the United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program, has designed coins and medals for the Mint for more than 10 years.

Additional event highlights include remarks by Edmore Green, Tribal Chair of the Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska, and a videotaped message from Iowa native Peggy Whitson, astronaut and biochemistry researcher for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

WHO:

Marc Landry, Plant Manager, United States Mint at Philadelphia

Jim Nepstad, Superintendent, Effigy Mounds National Monument

Edmore Green, Tribal Chair, Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska

Fred Schuster, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley

Brittney Carroll, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Joni Ernst

Michael Olson, for U.S. Congressman Rod Blum

Richard Masters, Artist, United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program

WHEN:

10:00 a.m. Central Standard Time Thursday, Feb. 7, 2017

WHERE:

Allamakee Community School District High School Gym

1059 3rd Avenue N.W.

Waukon, Iowa 52172

COIN FORUM

The United States Mint will host a coin forum the evening before the launch ceremony—Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Central Standard Time at the Effigy Mounds National Monument Visitor Center, 151 Highway 76, Harpers Ferry, Iowa 52146. The coin forum is an opportunity for the public to learn about upcoming United States Mint coin programs and initiatives and express their views about future coinage.

The Effigy Mounds National Monument quarter is the 36th release in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program, a 12-year initiative that honors 56 national parks and other national sites authorized by Public Law 110-456. Each year, the public will see five new national sites depicted on the reverses (tails sides) of the America the Beautiful Quarters. The United States Mint is issuing these quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:



View b-roll of the Effigy Mounds National Monument quarter at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0tTzy8W9ek&list=PLoycqRjxZI6Y5A9igJnCtTuDMZhVoyM_9.

View an interview with Effigy Mounds National Monument quarter sculptor Renata Gordon at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0tTzy8W9ek&list=PLoycqRjxZI6Y5A9igJnCtTuDMZhVoyM_9.

Find a digital image of the Effigy Mounds National Monument quarter at https://www.usmint.gov/downloads/pressroom/ATB/36-Effigy-Mounds-IA.jpg.

Find information about the United States Mint and the America the Beautiful Quarters Program at http://www.usmint.gov/.

Contacts: Effigy Mounds National Monument



Sheila Oberreuter: Sheila_oberreuter(at)nps(dot)gov, 563-873-3491 ext. 123

Bob Palmer: 563.873.3491 ext. 121

# # #

United States Mint - Connecting America through Coins