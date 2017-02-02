Seasoned: Real Food for Healthy Living at 50+ (Issue #1) Our goal is to help older adults feel confident about cooking affordable, healthy meals for themselves.

ChopChop Kids, the nonprofit publisher of the award-winning ChopChop: The Fun Cooking Magazine for Families, has launched Seasoned: Real Food for Healthy Living at 50+. Seasoned is a quarterly cooking magazine for adults 50 and older, providing fun, delicious and creative ways to prepare snacks and meals. The premiere issue, supported by AARP Foundation, will be available in early February 2017.

“ChopChop’s mission is to inspire and teach families to cook and eat real food together,” said Sally Sampson, founder and president of ChopChop Kids. “We know there can be new challenges due to changing family structures as we get older. Our goal is to help older adults feel confident about cooking affordable, healthy meals for themselves.”

Seasoned pays special attention to seniors’ nutritional needs. The 24-page, full-color magazine offers recipes and practical cooking advice, with the goal of making it easy and fun to eat healthy. Even accomplished cooks can benefit from the recommended tips for healthy cooking: Each issue will feature skill-building how-tos, budget-stretching ideas, mental health boosters, social tips, nutrition awareness, and recipes for delicious and easy meals older adults can make at home.

“Seasoned is a great fit with AARP Foundation’s work to ensure that low-income older adults have nutritious food,” said AARP Foundation senior vice president Emily Allen. “We are thrilled to partner with ChopChop on this premiere issue to bring affordable, healthful recipes and guidance to adults over 50.”

Seasoned is ChopChop’s third magazine and will initially be available in limited quantities. For more information, visit http://www.chopchopmag.org/seasoned. For ordering information, please contact Evilee Ebb at ev@chopchopmag.org.

About ChopChop

ChopChop Kids, Inc., a 501(c)(3), mission is to inspire and teach children and families to cook and eat real food together. ChopChop is the nonprofit publisher of ChopChop: The Fun Cooking Magazine for Families, an award-winning quarterly food magazine. ChopChop was named the 2013 Publication of the Year by the James Beard Foundation, and is the only nonprofit publication to win the award. ChopChop is also the recipient of a coveted gold award from the Parents’ Choice Foundation, the nation’s oldest nonprofit guide to quality children’s media and toys — the only cooking magazine ever to win this designation. ChopChop also publishes ChopChop’s WIC Edition, a special-edition quarterly magazine for low-income pregnant and post-partum women and their infants and children up to five years old. Most recently, ChopChop publishes Seasoned: Real Food for Healthy Living at 50+, a cooking magazine for older adults. To learn more about ChopChop's mission, please visit http://www.chopchopmag.org. Follow ChopChop on Twitter at @ChopChopMag, on Facebook at facebook.com/ChopChopMagazine or on Pinterest at pinterest/ChopChopMag.

About AARP Foundation

AARP Foundation works to ensure that low-income older adults have nutritious food, affordable housing, a steady income, and strong and sustaining bonds. We collaborate with individuals and organizations who share our commitment to innovation and our passion for problem-solving. Supported by vigorous legal advocacy, we create and advance effective solutions that help struggling older adults transform their lives. AARP Foundation is the affiliated charity of AARP.