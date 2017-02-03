South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center and Culture Shock Miami co-present The Peking Acrobats® in a return 2-performance engagement on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM on the Main Stage of the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. Direct from Beijing, China's most gifted tumblers, contortionists, jugglers, cyclists, and gymnasts perform their 2,000-year-old tradition of acrobatics complemented by live musicians playing traditional Chinese instruments. The Peking Acrobats is part of South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center’s Family Series presented by Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay.

Those who saw The Peking Acrobats two years ago, when they last performed at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, can be assured that they will see new, exciting acts and innovative twists on old favorites on this tour, celebrating thirty years of awesome entertainment in the 2016-17 season, the Year of the Rooster! For their 30th Anniversary Tour, The Peking Acrobats will be pulling out all the stops, and marking this incredible milestone with their most memorable production to date.

When The Peking Acrobats returned to Broadway in New York City, they made headlines. Their sold-out three-week engagement in New York thrilled audiences of all ages. Here are just some highlights from their reviews:

The things these kids can do before breakfast... seem to push the envelope of human possibility. If daring and dexterity turn you on, this is a show that will probably twist you around in your

seat. . . it's amazing and exciting. Clive Barnes, New York Post

Amazing! Zounds! The vocabulary of exclamation seeks expression as the medium of awed and surprised reaction to the wondrous feats of The Peking Acrobats! In their graceful efforts.. .these brightly costumed tumblers, acrobats, cyclists, jugglers and clever clowns provide 90 minutes of family fun that infuses springtime in New York with an extra measure of joy." Lawrence van Gelder, New York Times

Full price tickets are $20 to $35. These tickets are available online at SMDCAC.org or through the SMDCAC box office by calling 786-573-5300.

$5 tickets are available to 13-22 year olds and one accompanying guest, exclusively through CultureShockMiami.com. $5 Culture Shock Miami tickets are not sold through the SMDCAC Box Office or through SMDCAC.org. Culture Shock Miami ticket sales for this performance end on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:59 PM. Student ID and TicketWeb confirmation is required when picking-up tickets at will call.

ABOUT THE PEKING ACROBATS

For the last 30 years, The Peking Acrobats® have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics. They perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs; they are experts at trick-cycling, precision tumbling, somersaulting, and gymnastics. They defy gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility, and control. They push the envelope of human possibility with astonishing juggling dexterity and incredible balancing feats, showcasing tremendous skill and ability. They are masters of agility and grace. Often accompanied by live musicians skillfully playing traditional Chinese instruments and high-tech special effects that coalesce with the music and awe-inspiring feats to create an exuberant entertainment event featuring all the excitement and festive pageantry of a Chinese Carnival! With their 2016-17 North American Tour, The Peking Acrobats® celebrate 30 years of awesome entertainment with their fans, young and old, in the Year of the Rooster!

The Peking Acrobats have been featured on numerous television shows and celebrity-studded TV Specials including Nickelodeon's Unfabulous, Ellen's Really Big Show (TV Special with host, Ellen DeGeneres), The Wayne Brady Show, That's Incredible, ABC’S Wide World Of Sports as well as NBC's Ring In The New Year Holiday Special. The Peking Acrobats are on the cutting edge of technology, having appeared on HDNET TV'S In Focus Series. Since Summer 2011, they have appeared regularly in 3D on NBC/Comcast's new 3D Channel! The Peking Acrobats are excited and honored to have been selected by HDNet and NBC/Comcast to be among the first performing ensembles of their kind to participate in such innovative technologies as the high definition and 3D television formats. These appearances reaffirm The Peking Acrobats commitment to bringing their unique and ancient art form and tradition into the 21st Century!

ABOUT SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community.

ABOUT CULTURE SHOCK MIAMI ( http://www.CULTURESHOCKMIAMI.COM )

CULTURE SHOCK MIAMI, a program of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, is designed to introduce the next generation of audience members to live arts and cultural experiences at the age when they are beginning to make their own entertainment decisions. Based on research that shows most people begin their appreciation for the arts at a young age, Culture Shock Miami is founded on the premise that when kids make the arts a regular entertainment choice, they are more likely to become full-price ticket buyers and subscribers of the future. Culture Shock Miami offers $5 tickets for students (ages 13-22) to performances provided by more than 100 organizations, including top music, theatre, dance, and performing arts presenters in Miami-Dade County. With each $5 student ticket, a second $5 ticket may be purchased for an accompanying guest of any age. Tickets are on sale now through CULTURESHOCKMIAMI.COM. In addition to performing arts, students can get two-for-$5 or free admission passes to many South Florida museums, landmarks, and cultural destinations. For more information about this exciting program, please call Christina Tassy-Beauvoir or Mary-Margaret Dale at 305/375-1949.

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department directs the Art in Public Places program and serves its board, the Art in Public Places Trust, commissioning, curating, maintaining and promoting the County’s art collection. The Department also manages, programs and operates the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, a campus of state-of-the-art cultural facilities in Cutler Bay, as well as Miami Dade County Auditorium, Joseph Caleb Auditorium and the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, all dedicated to presenting and supporting excellence in the arts for the entire community. Through staff, board and programmatic resources, the Department, the Council and the Trust promote, coordinate and support Miami-Dade County’s more than 1,000 not-for-profit cultural organizations as well as thousands of resident artists through grants, technical assistance, public information and interactive community planning. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children’s Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council.

