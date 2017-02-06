AcctTwo and Intacct Help Global Gates Christian Network Expand Reach

AcctTwo would bring up issues before I had a chance to raise them and I knew that they were on top of things at all times. I can't come up with a single area for improvement for AcctTwo.

AcctTwo, a leading consulting firm and provider of cloud-based ERP and BPaaS solutions, has implemented Intacct for Global Gates Christian Network. The mission of Global Gates is to see gospel transformation of the world’s most unevangelized people - groups who have come to global gateway cities - and through them reach their communities around the world. After a rigorous software evaluation, Global Gates chose Intacct over other cloud (and on-premises) solutions as the best fit to meet the needs of the organization.

Business Needs and Challenges Faced by Global Gates:



QuickBooks, the organization's former solution, is a limited accounting application that could only provide the most basic financial statements, and was unable to provide more sophisticated management reports required to run the organization. As a result, many reports were prepared in Excel or were simply not available.

Global Gates raises some funds through the sale of resource materials, but the process wasn't integrated with QuickBooks, and required duplicate entry.

Allocations were calculated and tracked manually.

The lack of automation and integration between the various systems resulted in a number of manual processes, which were inefficient and error prone.

Processes using QuickBooks were simply not scalable for the growth of operations.

Benefits of Moving to Intacct:

Intacct provides Global Gates with one system of record and with the reporting capabilities they lacked with QuickBooks.

Intacct's integration capabilities allow the organization to integrate their donor system with their financials to reduce error and duplicate entry.

Intacct has the multi-entity and multi-currency capabilities the organization needs as it expands to Canada and beyond.

Global Gates benefits from a system that runs efficiently and saves hours of unnecessary manual efforts.

The organization's management now has the ability to make better decisions based on tailored reports and dashboards.

With Intacct, Global Gates can truly grow into a global organization with global impact

Highlighted Comments from Global Gates' Financial Manager:

"The AcctTwo implementation team was fantastic," said Global Gates' Financial Manager Brooke Arevalo. "They definitely understood what we needed and worked very hard to accommodate everything that we asked for. They found ways to automate things when we ran into specific roadblocks. AcctTwo would bring up issues before I had a chance to raise them and I knew that they were on top of things at all times. I can't come up with a single area for improvement for AcctTwo."

Additional resources:

About AcctTwo:

AcctTwo is a leading consulting firm and reseller of cloud-based accounting and ERP software. Our sophisticated systems solve the issues growing middle market companies face today. AcctTwo also provides Business-Process-as-a-Service solutions, allowing clients to focus on the core competencies of their business. We provide the people, processes, technology, and office facilities to perform these functions, while allowing clients to collaborate interactively through an on-line portal.

AcctTwo has offices in Houston and Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.accttwo.com or call 713-744-8400.

Contacts:

Peter Wagner

Director of Marketing

AcctTwo

Phone: 713-744-8405

Email: pwagner(at)accttwo(dot)com