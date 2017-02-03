Winscribe Dictation v4.2.5 is the culmination of the successful partnership that we have with our clients and software and hardware technology providers to produce a release that drives greater business value...

Winscribe announces the latest release of Winscribe Dictation, version 4.2.5. Winscribe Dictation is a digital dictation workflow management software solution that empowers business professionals to take control of their dictation and transcription processes, in order to improve staff productivity and process efficiency. With over twenty years’ experience in providing voice productivity solutions to a variety of professional industries, this new release marks the next step in the Winscribe Dictation product line.

Key new features available with Winscribe Dictation v4.2.5 include:



Improved client options and permissions that enable users to better control the information they can see, filter and access, as well as their associated notification processes.

Updated support and options for Dragon Professional v14 Group, Dragon Professional v14 Legal Group, and the latest Dragon Medical Practice speech recognition software.

Enhanced configuration options for the newly released Grundig Digta SonicMic III, Philips SpeechMike 3700, and Philips SpeechMike 3800 dictation recording devices. This release equally supports the Philips SpeechAir class of devices.

Updated Winscribe smartphone applications that include new features that support server-side speech recognition and new workflow options around this capacity.

Certified for the latest releases Microsoft Windows 10, as well as Windows SQL and Server Editions.

Updated compatibility with Citrix XenApp and Citrix Receiver versions.

“Winscribe Dictation v4.2.5 is the culmination of the successful partnership that we have with our clients and our software and hardware technology providers to produce a release that drives greater business value,” explains Pierre Corboz, Director of Product Strategy at Winscribe. “Winscribe remains dedicated to the legal and medical digital dictation markets, and the release of this latest version of Winscribe Dictation is one of the many to come this year, as demand continues to grow in the digitalization of speech and the associated workflow needed to route work intelligently. This has been our area of excellence for over twenty years now.”

To learn more about the Winscribe Dictation software suite, including Winscribe’s mobile applications and speech recognition solutions, please visit http://www.winscribe.com.

About Winscribe:

Winscribe is a world-leading provider of speech productivity technology supporting law firm and legal department requirements for digital dictation, transcription, speech recognition, mobile documentation and workflow management. Winscribe’s software has been developed with the requirements of the legal profession in mind, and it empowers lawyers to use their voice to quickly and easily create documentation, enter data into third-party applications, and communicate with clients faster, less expensively, and more efficiently.

Winscribe has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia and Switzerland – with sales partners in 25 countries and more than 350, 000 users worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.winscribe.com.