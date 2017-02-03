The Georgia Tech Crew Affinity Group (GTCA) is hosting the 26th annual Atlanta Erg Sprints, an indoor rowing competition at the Georgia Tech Campus Recreation Center (GT CRC), 750 Ferst Drive, Atlanta, GA 30332. The event will be held on Saturday, February 4th, 2017 with the first race beginning at 9 a.m.

Over 700 competitors and 300 spectators are expected to attend from across the southeast. Competitors include junior, collegiate, indoor rowing gyms, CrossFit affiliates and individual athletes ranging in age from 7-79. They are grouped by various ages, experience levels and weight classifications. Races are held at the 2,000, 1,000 and 500 meter distances as well as a 2,000 meter 4-person relay. Up to 30 competitors race head-to-head on indoor rowing ergometers (ergs).

“We’ve enjoyed seeing this event grow in the last few years,” says Nick Grivas, Race Director, “It really brings out the best in athletes to have a crowd cheering them on.”

Atlanta Erg Sprints is one of the official Concept2 satellite regattas of the C.R.A.S.H.-B. World Indoor Rowing Championship held in Boston, Massachusetts. Competitors that have a qualifying time will be eligible for airfare to the event.

GTCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes rowing at Georgia Tech. For more information visit:

http://www.atlantaergsprints.com/

https://www.facebook.com/atlantaergsprints/

https://www.instagram.com/atlantaergsprints/

https://twitter.com/ATLErgSprints/