Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), one of the top 20 accounting and consulting firms in the United States, announced that downtown Chicago CPA and advisory firm Horwich Coleman Levin, LLC (HCL) has joined the firm effective February 1. This combination marks Wipfli’s fourth combination in the Chicago market in 13 months and continues to strengthen the firm’s presence in the Chicago area. As part of this combination, 18 HCL professionals, including five partners, have joined more than 1,800 professionals at Wipfli.

“Chicago is a key market for Wipfli, which has been demonstrated over the past 13 months as we have combined with several strong Chicago CPA and advisory firms, including HCL” said Rick Dreher, Wipfli’s managing partner. “We are very pleased that HCL, a highly respected firm in the Chicago market, has agreed to become part of the Wipfli family. The combination enhances our downtown Chicago presence and increases our capacity and ability to serve clients in Chicagoland and across Illinois. It also expands our capabilities in the hedge fund, litigation support and dispute resolution areas.”

Allan Koltin, CEO of Chicago-based Koltin Consulting Group who advised both firms on the merger, commented, “It is truly amazing to see what Wipfli has accomplished in terms of establishing their presence in the greater Chicago market with very high- performing firms. In addition to a great culture, they provide deep industry specialization and an impressive array of services for the middle market and high net worth individuals.

HCL’s client list reads like a “who’s who” among Chicago's most established business leaders and high net worth individuals. The firm had been courted for years by many other regional and national firms looking to establish a presence in the downtown Chicago market. Unlike many firms today, HCL didn’t have a succession issue, but rather became attracted to the additional value-added services they could offer their clients, as well as the growth opportunities that they could provide to their people by combining with Wipfli.”

Founded in 2005, Chicago-based HCL is an accounting and consulting firm that provides a full range of audit, tax and consulting services to closely held businesses, organizations and individuals in the Chicagoland area and across the country. The firm has a strong focus in serving investment funds, and provides a number of specialized services including forensic accounting and litigation support, alternative dispute resolution and IT consulting services. The firm will be doing business as Wipfli LLP following the combination’s effective date.

“We are very excited to be bringing HCL’s highly experienced team and our commitment to exceptional client service to a national firm that holds similar values and ideals,” said Larry Horwich, managing partner of HCL. “We look forward to continuing to provide the same high-quality service our clients have experienced over our history, while gaining the ability to add Wipfli’s specialty services to provide enhanced value to our clients as they encounter the need for additional services. Through this combination we will also be able to provide enhanced training and career opportunities to our valued employees, so this is very positive news from all vantage points.”

With offices across the United States and India, Wipfli ranks among the top 20 CPA and business consulting firms in the nation. For over 87 years, Wipfli has provided private and publicly held companies with industry-focused assurance, accounting, tax and consulting services to help them succeed in today’s complex business environment and plan for tomorrow. The firm’s clients include manufacturing companies, financial institutions, health care organizations, construction companies, real estate companies, insurance companies, nonprofit organizations, units of government, agricultural businesses, dealerships and individuals. Through the firm’s membership in Allinial Global, Wipfli can draw upon the resources of firms from around the world, helping businesses whenever and wherever they need it. For more information, visit wipfli.com.

