Oasis 2900 Retractable Insect Screens Driven by Lutron

Insolroll Window Shading Systems is proud to introduce the Oasis® 2900 Retractable Insect Screen Driven by Lutron, elevating insect control in high-end outdoor living spaces to a new level of control and luxury. Advanced Lutron control compatibility makes the Oasis 2900 the most versatile insect control system for outdoor kitchens, dining rooms and patio spaces.

Fully retractable and sealed on 4 sides, the Oasis 2900 uses zipper-captured fabric edges in side channels to seal out bugs when lowered, and allows open air access when raised. These quiet, automated shades make operation easy as they allow for full integration with Lutron HomeWorks® QS and RadioRA® 2 lighting control systems.

“Our technical alliance with Lutron joins Insolroll’s outdoor shading expertise with Lutron’s patented Electronic Drive Unit,” says Rick Pease of Insolroll “This allows seamless control of our retractable insect screens through a Lutron system, or individually via the Lutron Pico® wireless remote. Outdoor living spaces can be enjoyed without bothersome flies, gnats, no-see-ums or mosquitoes that may carry illnesses, with all the comfort, convenience and personalization offered by Lutron control,” added Pease.

Moving beyond insect control, Insolroll offers fabrics that provide protection from glare, heat and UV rays, as well as translucent and weatherpoof/zero openness options. These create a fully retractable enclosure for covered outdoor spaces, providing protection for occupants and furnishings from harsh weather. All fabric options also provide protection from golf balls, for golf course homes with outdoor living areas.

Oasis 2900 Retractable Insect Screens Driven by Lutron can be built-in to new construction patio structures, making them virtually invisible when retracted. For versatility and custom detailing, side track mounting options provide solutions for all types of patio materials, including brick, wood and masonry columns.