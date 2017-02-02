After a bruising year of politics, the Zika virus, and tragic terrorist attacks around the globe, it’s no surprise people are feeling the need to get away from it all in 2017. TravelInsurance.com, the leading Internet comparison site for travel insurance, takes a look at where U.S. travelers are booked to go in 2017 based on recent customer data.

For travelers seeking a “great escape” in 2017, Australia and New Zealand top the list of long-stay destinations. Travelers to Australia and New Zealand plan to remain at their destinations on average more than 30 days. Travelers to Thailand will stay an average of 27 days in 2017, followed by India with an average trip duration of 24 days. For a quick get-away, the Caribbean and Mexico continue to lead the category, with the average 2017 trip booked for just less than ten days. Travelers to Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas plan to spend just under seven days in the sun.

If you have more than two weeks of vacation this year and a few extra dollars to spend, you might consider a trip to Antarctica to experience the ice and wonderful biodiversity. But a trip to the bottom of the world is going to cost you, with the average cost per traveler just over $14,000. Those with a generous budget but looking for warmer climates are going on safari to Tanzania with an average cost of $8,000 per traveler. On the other end of the price range, trips booked to the Caribbean are averaging $2,000 per person and to Mexico just under $1,600 per person.

Whether planning to backpack across Southeast Asia, explore a remote island of ice, or relax on a pink sand beach in the Caribbean, travelers can face unexpected risks that can disrupt a dream vacation even before they leave their homes. The team at TravelInsurance.com recommends that smart travelers take steps to protect themselves and their investments by purchasing a travel insurance plan as soon as they’ve booked their trip.

"A good travel insurance plan with trip cancellation coverage provides peace of mind that money spent on a trip won't be lost if a traveler has to cancel or reschedule their plans for a covered reason," says Stan Sandberg, Co-Founder of TravelInsurance.com. A comprehensive travel insurance plan with trip cancellation, travel medical and emergency evacuation costs, on average, just 4 percent to 10 percent of the total cost of a trip per person, he notes.

