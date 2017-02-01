The Behavioral Intervention Certification Council (BICC) is proud to announce the Board Certified Autism Technician (BCAT) exam is now available on demand throughout the United States and internationally. On-demand testing will provide thousands of health care providers and behavior technicians in all 50 states across the country and internationally immediate access to the first and only autism-specific certification program accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

“The most exciting feature is that behavior technicians can now be BCAT certified within a week of initiation of the process,” said Lauren Rivera Whitlock, BICC’s executive director. “Our goal is to ensure top-quality treatment and consumer safety for families affected by autism, and we are proud that we have made the BCAT credential the most accessible and affordable credential while maintaining the highest standards.”

The exam will be delivered by computer at approximately 300 PSI/AMP assessment centers throughout the United States. The exam will also be available worldwide in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific countries, and South and Central America. PSI/AMP is a leading provider of testing services for certification organizations.

“We are honored to be working with BICC to broaden the scope and professionalism of standardized testing for such a noble occupation. We share in their mission to protect the public by maintaining the highest standards,” states Patrick Gallagher, MBA, vice president, Healthcare Certification at PSI/AMP.

“We encourage all behavior technicians and autism treatment providers to visit the PSI/AMP website to find the testing center near them. Autism treatment providers also have the option of using their offices as test sites just by contacting BICC,” said Rivera Whitlock.

Currently, nearly 2,000 individuals across the United States and internationally are certified as Board Certified Autism Technicians. That number continues to grow rapidly as insurers and consumers address the need to ensure quality and safety standards in the field of autism treatment by requiring BCAT accreditation.

About the Behavioral Intervention Certification Council: Founded in 2013, the Behavioral Intervention Certification Council (BICC) is a nonprofit professional certification organization acting in the public interest by establishing and enforcing education, examination, experience, and ethics requirements for behavior technicians. BICC is an independent and autonomous governing body for the BCAT certification program. Certification as a BCAT demonstrates autism-specific competency and a commitment to consumer safety by individuals who treat the deficits and behaviors associated with autism using the principles of applied behavior analysis under the supervision of a behavior analyst, licensed psychologist, or other licensed professional acting within the scope of his or her license. The National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) accredited the Behavioral Intervention Certification Council’s Board Certified Autism Technician (BCAT) in 2015.To learn more about BICC, please visit http://www.behavioralcertification.org.

About PSI/AMP: AMP, a PSI Business, is a private corporation owned by PSI Services LLC (PSI). PSI/AMP provides testing services to more than 100 clients, and approximately 200,000 candidates are tested annually. PSI/AMP’s focus is providing a full range of healthcare certification services, including test development and delivery, in a client-focused manner. PSI has 70 years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to corporations, federal and state government agencies, professional associations, and certifying bodies.

