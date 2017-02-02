FEI to Present at NARENWICH and Alliance Senior Leadership Conferences

FEI Behavioral Health, a social enterprise with a 35-year history and a leader in workforce resilience from violence prevention to EAP, will present sessions at two upcoming conferences: The 2017 National At-Risk Education Network Wisconsin Chapter (NARENWICH) Annual Conference and the 2017 Alliance for Strong Families and Communities (Alliance) Senior Leadership Conference.

The NARENWICH Conference runs February 9-10 at the Kalahari Resort, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. FEI Business Solutions Engineer Raquelle Solon will be presenting the session, “Safety, Connections, Managing Emotions: Creating a Trauma-Informed Classroom,” on Feb. 9, 2017, at 10:45 a.m. CST. This session will discuss aspects of trauma-informed care and best practices of incorporating this approach into school policies, procedures and practices. Attendees will learn how to create safety, incorporate connections and manage emotions of students.

The Alliance Senior Leadership Conference runs February 18-21 at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort, Clearwater Beach, Florida. FEI Senior Account Manager Randall Kratz will present the workshop, “Opiate Addiction and Impact on Employees, Families, and Communities,” on Feb. 19, 2017, at 3:30 p.m. EST. This presentation will discuss the ever-increasing issue of opiate and heroin abuse in our workplaces, homes and local communities. Attendees will learn how to identify and address signs of abuse and how to provide to support to employees, family members and the public.

In addition to presenting, FEI will also be exhibiting at the Alliance conference and will serve as a conference sponsor.

Solon is responsible for helping organizations determine and implement a holistic crisis management system. She also is responsible for the delivery of workplace violence prevention, leadership development, and crisis management trainings, and is experienced in reviewing current training and policies and procedures to identify gaps and work with clients towards a solution. Solon was named “Woman of the Year” for 2012-2013 by the National Association of Professional Women.

Kratz is a licensed clinical social worker and licensed professional counselor in the State of Wisconsin. He has worked as both a counselor and a supervisor in outpatient and hospital settings for more than 15 years. He has been a workplace consultant for over 20 years providing employers and employees with assistance for stress and conflict management, organizational change, substance abuse and other organizational challenges affecting people. Randy is an experienced adult educator and has presented at many conferences and workshops throughout the Midwest.

To learn more about the NARENWICH Conference or FEI’s presentation, visit http://narenwich.org/annual-conference/.

For more information about the Alliance Senior Leadership Conference or FEI’s presentation, visit http://join.alliance1.org/slc17.

FEI Behavioral Health offers flexible solutions for the full spectrum of workforce resilience goals, from EAP and organizational development to violence prevention and crisis management. Partnering with a wide range of corporations, government entities and nonprofits, FEI is a social enterprise wholly owned by the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, a national network of nearly 450 human-serving organizations. Visit http://www.feinet.com for additional information.