Brooklyn Rapper Faiya Releases His Latest Music Video "World At War"

Brooklyn emcee Faiya is back with his latest music video. Featuring the seasoned veteran Edwin Vazquez, who has worked with legends like Paul Simon and Ruben Blades, Faiya gives us a raw look at the realities facing us in this day and age. The content is undeniable, the visuals unforgettable, the message unmistakable. The video can currently be watched in its entirety at the Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes website.

About Faiya: Faiya is the oasis in today's barren landscape of Hip-Hop music. The Brooklyn born, Puerto Rican/Indonesian/Sicilian rapper delivers powerful lyrics meant to inspire and raise awareness, and enhances the genre through positivity. His ethnic diversity coupled with an eclectic taste in art and music make his audience broader than the average artist.

Throughout his ten year career, he has been met with resistance, as most people are afraid of accepting the change that would undoubtedly come from an artist who dances on the line between conscious and commercial. With two albums released ("Welcome to the FAIYA" & "FAIYA|Escape") along with meaningful music videos and a ton of live shows, however, the tide is turning. Every video posted, every song released, every move he makes, only serves to solidify his image into the minds of his critics.

For all the latest news and music, fans can visit Faiya's official website.

About Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes:

Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes are the most widely distributed mixtapes in the world, with over 100 million downloads/plays generated by over 300 volumes officially hosted by major artists. Coast 2 Coast has a solid reach in the new music industry with a digital magazine, DJ coalition, industry tips blog, yearly convention, and more. Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes represents a unique opportunity for artists of all urban genres, from major to indie. For more information, visit http://www.coast2coastmixtapes.com.